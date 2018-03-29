This is what a personal trainer carries in their gym bag

We spoke to one of London's top spin instructors to find out exactly what a pro packs ahead of a long day at the gym.

Ever wondered what products your gym instructor just can’t live without?

The road to rock-hard abs is no easy task, and most trainers will tell you that it takes a well-stocked gym kit to keep you looking human by the time your fifth client rolls around.

From ways to hydrate to beauty must-haves and gadgets that keep her motivated, we caught up with Sophia Cuell (@sophscuell) a personal trainer who teaches at boutique spin studio Digme, to find out exactly what she carries in her kit bag…

Fitness instructor Sophia Cuell (Digme/PA)

Co-Lab Dry Shampoo

(£3.49; boots.com)

“This is an absolute lifesaver when I’m busy teaching classes. I definitely wouldn’t want to wash my hair numerous times a day after each workout, so I use a dry shampoo that’s designed for oil absorption – perfect for when my hair is sweaty.”

Deep Release Uplifting Pulse Point Roll On

(£8.50, bloomremedies.co.uk)

“You rub this on your pulse points and it helps with anxiety. It’s in my bag all the time. I love it, particularly as it’s handmade in Cornwall, where I spend a lot of time.”

Tea Pigs Green Tea

(£3.99 for 15, teapigs.co.uk)

“This particular tea has bits of coconut in the bags and it’s delicious. It doesn’t have the bitterness that green tea often has. It’s so good I often reuse the tea bags!”

S’well 500ml water bottle

(£35, trouva.com)

Sculpted in marble. #SwellStyle A post shared by S'well Bottle (@swellbottle) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:57am PST

“I absolutely love S’well products and my new marble print bottle is my current favourite. It looks really stylish and it’s practical too.”

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette

(£49, charlottetilbury.com)

“This has everything I need in it – highlighter, bronzer and blush all in one with a little mirror as well. I don’t wear makeup to teach but it’s so nice to put on a little when I’m done with teaching for the day.”

Pacifica Purify Coconut Water Cleansing Wipes

(£4.99, Naturismo)

Trying something new #pacifica#coconutwatercleansingwipes#lovethepackaging A post shared by Kim Young Durham (@kbeaspics) on Jul 12, 2013 at 10:55pm PDT

“These are lovely and refreshing, perfect to wipe across your face in-between classes.”

Carmex Original lip balm

(£2.69, Boots)

“It’s cold outside at the moment and this is pretty much the only thing that stops my lips getting chapped. I always have a lip balm on me and this one is my go-to.”

Frends Layla Rose Gold headphones

(£139.99, wearefrends.com)

“These really do the trick when I want to work on my next playlist. I can completely zone out and shut off from the world.”

Tiger Balm Red Ointment

(£4.69, hollandandbarrett.com)

“I often hold a lot of tension in my shoulders, and spinning doesn’t really help it. A little bit of this balm rubbed into my shoulders really helps to relieve it – plus it smells amazing.”

Elemis Exotic Cream Moisturising Mask

(£40, elemis.com)

“This goes on like a cream but it’s clear and sinks into your skin overnight. My skin takes a bit of a bashing as I shower a lot, sweat a lot and I’m often switching between a hot studio and the cold outdoors. My face always feels amazing the morning after using this product though. It has lavender in it, which helps me sleep, and it’s lovely and rich too.”

© Press Association 2018