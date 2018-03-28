Judith Kerr at 94: 'What one hopes for is a quick heart attack'

Judith Kerr may be turning 95 this June, but she remains evergreen in both mind and body.

The bestselling children’s author and illustrator, whose iconic book The Tiger Who Came To Tea celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, says work keep her going – along with a few surgeries along the way.

“I’ve got new eyes (cataract operations), I’ve got a new hip and I’ve had operations on both hands for carpal tunnel syndrome. I can draw without pain. I’m not very good at doing up buttons but I can do everything that really matters,” she reveals. “Twenty years ago, I would have been stuck. I don’t know when my operations came in as normal procedure.”

Work has helped since her husband died



Keeping busy with work has been invaluable (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Kerr had been working as a BBC scriptwriter when she met her husband – the late writer Thomas Nigel Kneale, who wrote the sci-fi series Quatermass – and once she’d had two children, Matthew and Tacy, she wanted to look after them rather than return to the BBC. They moved into a three-storey terraced house in Barnes, south-west London, in 1962 – where she still lives today.

Her husband died in 2006, and Kerr says: “I still miss him. I miss his advice, because as a writer he always had very good ideas. We were married for 52 years and were together for 54, and we were always together at home working.

“There are things which make life easier. I don’t cook. I microwave. For the first time in my life ever, I can work 24 hours a day if I want to. There’s nobody else to think about. Of course, I do get lonely but I’m all right if I’m working because that occupies me.”

Walking keeps her fit



Receiving her OBE at the Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA)

She gets some backache, but regular walks help keep aches at bay. “I walk for the best part of an hour every day. I love it. I’m on my own. I work and I go for walks. And I have a cat, Katinka, who climbs up the creeper outside the house, waiting for me to draw back the curtains in the morning – and there she is on the windowsill. That’s always a good start to the day.

“In patches when I’m not working, I get very gloomy because you always think about work even when you’re not doing it. Going for walks has always helped me to think,” Kerr continues. “Walking is very good physically for the hip, it’s cheering and I love looking at things because if you draw you look at things all the time. And I think about the next bit of work.”

Benedict Cumberbatch joined Kerr for a reading of her beloved book at a festival earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She doesn’t eat much, unlike her fictional tiger

(Judith Kerr/HerperCollins/PA)

“I’m careful about what I eat. Like everyone of my age, nothing works. I’ve got a lousy digestion so I don’t eat much. You don’t need much at my age. And again, one of the few advantages of living on your own is that you don’t have to eat just because it’s suppertime. Which is probably very healthy.”

She sometimes meets up with her daughter in London and they’ll have a healthy meal together. “We both love Japanese food and meet in London and have sushi – and quite a bit of saki with it!”

She has a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ note

Judith is acutely aware that she may not have too many years left and says she appreciates life more now – although she does have a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ note, should the worst happen. “The doctors give you a large piece of paper which they sign, but I often worry whether they’d find it and where to put it. Sometimes I feel like sticking it on the front door but that’s a bit much and a bit depressing for visitors. So it’s in my hall.

“Somebody said that the only way is to have ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattooed on your chest,” she teases. “But I never know exactly how to spell ‘resuscitate’.



“I hope that I’m not going to become senile or disabled. What one hopes for is a quick heart attack!”

So she’s not contemplating a congratulatory card from the Queen when she hits 100?



“There are so many centenarians these days,” Kerr reflects. “Occasionally I might say to someone, ‘I’m 94, you know’, and they’ll say, ‘Yes, my nan’s 97’.”

(HarperCollins/PA)

The Tiger Who Came To Tea 50th Anniversary Edition by Judith Kerr is published by HarperCollins, priced £6.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2018