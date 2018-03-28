Video: England's oldest man says 'eating what you enjoy' is key to a long and happy life

Scientific research says that to improve our chances of living a long life, we should avoid the lure of the takeaway menu and stick to a healthy diet, packed full of nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.

But England’s oldest man says eating for pleasure is his secret to a long and happy life.

Rob Weighton, who turns 110 tomorrow, says he has not lived his life “avoiding getting hit by buses or getting cancer”, and has approached his diet in the same way.

When quizzed about how he’s enjoyed such a long life, the centenarian said: “Chinese food, Indian food… I eat what I enjoy.”

“I’ve eaten food where I haven’t had the slightest idea what’s in it,” he added, admitting: “I’ve done nothing to deserve or achieve this age, I’m just one of the lucky ones.”

Weighton, who was born on March 29 1908, has survived both World Wars and remains in remarkably good shape and high spirits. “Laughter is immensely important,” he said. “Most of the trouble in the world is caused by people taking themselves too seriously.”

As well as staying cheerful and eating intuitively, Weighton believes avoiding a well-paid, high-pressure career has also kept him happy and healthy over the years: “I never wanted to become rich, and I never did anything that would make me rich.”

Instead, he’s lived his life with a thrifty mentality that’s helped to make his money last well into his hundreds. “Never buy anything if you can make it yourself,” he advises. “Especially from something that someone has thrown away.”

The Hull-born man shares the honour of Britain’s oldest man with Alfred Smith of Perth, Scotland, who also turns 110 this week. Both men will receive birthday cards from the Queen to mark the occasion.

Despite his remarkable age, Weighton is approaching the milestone birthday with a sense of calm. “I’m quite happy to take life as it comes,” he says. “Otherwise there would be no surprises – I’d prefer not to know.”

