Cheers to Chile! 7 wines to mark the harvest celebrations in South America

With the Chilean wine harvest in full swing and grape harvest festivals taking place across the wine-touring regions, there couldn’t be a better time to plan your own sipping adventure.

With its eclectic mix of grape varieties and abundance of reasonably priced and good quality everyday wines, it’s little wonder Chile has secured a prime spot on our wine racks.

A grape-growing paradise, dominant regions – otherwise known as valleys – are producing better wines year-on-year, and thanks to a diverse geography, cool breezes from the Pacific and the mighty backbone of the Andes to shelter its vineyards, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Chile’s rich pickings.

Here are seven Chilean wines to cheer on the grape crush….

1. Co-op Irresistible Leyda Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Chile (£7.49, The Co-operative, in store only)

(The Co-operative/PA)

Sauvignon blanc is the country’s star white; it thrives in the valleys of Aconcagua, north of Santiago. Here, the cool ocean breezes help develop its citrus and grassy flavours to create marvellously refreshing wines such as this one. Crisp and aromatic, with a saline freshness, expect a rush of fresh lime, grapefruit and tangy citrus notes.

2. Tierra del Corazon Casablanca Sauvignon Blanc Reserva 2016, Casablanca Valley, Chile (currently reduced to £8.49 from £9.99, Virgin Wines)

(Virgin Wines/PA)

From another subregion of Aconcagua, this wine really stands out for its elegance and can easily rival the bright, herbaceous notes of a New Zealand savvy blanc. With delightful lemon and lime aromas, plenty of grassy, gooseberry fruit, and just enough acidity to keep it vibrant, this is the label to enjoy with ceviche.

3. Extra Special Pinot Noir 2016, Valle de Aconcagua, Chile (£5.98, Asda)

(Asda/PA)

In terms of variety, pinot noir is really coming into its own, and this valley is amply represented with pinot noir plantings. For a gentle red that’s softly delicious, the strawberry bouquet and silky palate of raspberry and cherry fruit shines through with pleasant savoury undertones.

4. Waitrose Reserva Carmenere 2015, Valle de Rapel, Chile (£7.49, Waitrose)

(Waitrose/PA)

Carmenere is Chile’s calling card, where it thrives in its warmer climate in the central Rapel Valley. For classic carmenere enjoyment, try this plummy, sweetly spiced red that’s equally satisfying and soft but with a bit more meat on its bones – with aromas of cassis and blackberry, and plenty of dark brambly fruit that’s enriched by a trace of smoke on the finish.

5. Acaballo Shiraz Carmenere 2016, Valle del Rapel, Chile (£8.99, Laithwaites.co.uk)

(Laithwaites/PA)

From the cellars of leading producer Luis Felipe Edwards, here we have a little shiraz in the mix, to plump up the carmenere and add touches of pepper and violets to the ripe, lush fruit that leads in with aromas of blackcurrants, plums and spice, with a hint of warm leather bringing some suaveness to the blend.

6. Caliterra Tributo Malbec, 2015, Valle de Colchagua, Chile (currently reduced to £9.95 from £11.05, WineDirect.co.uk)

(Caliterra/PA)

Malbec has crossed the Andes from Argentina to its slender sister, and the grapes flourish in Colchagua, a zone within the Central Valley region. Beautifully aromatic, with black fruits, violets and spice, this wine is velvety smooth, medium-bodied with fresh acidity that suggests potential for ageing, and comes from a winery with excellent credentials (Caliterra are one of Chile’s pioneers of sustainable wine production). Also, James Suckling, one of the world’s most influential wine critics, awarded this malbec 92 points out of 100, meaning it ranked as ‘outstanding’.

7. Cinco Manos Viognier 2016, Valle de Colchagua, Chile (£12.99, Laithwaites.co.uk)

(Laithwaites/PA)

Full of vivid fruit and pretty florals, this grape usually steals the headlines in Northern Rhone, where the fine wines of Condrieu are made from viognier. Prized for their rich, honeyed flavours, this has concentration and depth with exotic peach and apricot fruit, spice, and a thread of fresh acidity to keep it refreshingly delicious from beginning to end. A lovely expression from Casa Silva, one of the most highly awarded Chilean wineries.

© Press Association 2018