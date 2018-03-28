How to make Russell Norman's olive oil cake

“It may seem counter-intuitive to bake a cake using an ingredient so firmly associated with savoury dishes, but olive oil cake is an everyday classic that feels distinctly Italian,” says restaurateur Russell Norman. “It’s a delicious alternative to butter-based cakes and has a rather grown-up flavour profile, but this will change dramatically depending on the type of olive oil that you use.

“It goes without saying that you should use the best quality olive oil you can get, but grassy, peppery oils don’t lend themselves very well to this cake. Look for an oil that has floral, herby or fruity notes instead.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 8)

320ml extra virgin olive oil

300g caster sugar

4 large eggs

1/2tsp fine salt

1tsp vanilla extract

250ml whole milk

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Juice and zest of 1 orange

2tsp baking powder

350g ‘00’ flour



Method:

(Jenny Zarins/PA)

1. Use a little of the olive oil to grease a 24cm cake tin and line the bottom with greaseproof paper. Preheat the oven to 180˚C/gas 4.

2. Put the sugar, eggs, salt and vanilla extract into a large mixing bowl and beat until pale and fluffy. Using a wooden spoon, slowly stir in the olive oil, milk, lemon juice and orange juice. Add the two zests. In a separate bowl, mix the baking powder into the flour, and when combined, fold into the olive oil mixture until smooth.

3. Pour the cake mix into the greased tin and place in the oven for about 45 minutes, until the top feels springy, a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the middle, and the cake is golden brown.

4. Cool on a wire rack and serve warm, generous slices with a sweet wine, or enjoy cold the next day with coffee.



Venice: Four Seasons Of Home Cooking by Russell Norman, photography by Jenny Zarins, is published by Fig Tree, priced £26. Available March 29.

© Press Association 2018