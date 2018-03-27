Video: A restaurant is deep-frying Creme Eggs, because Easter is not supposed to be healthy

To deep fry, or not to deep-fry - that is the question.

Every year the same dilemma comes up: How do you eat yours?

Well, this Easter, whether you usually scoff your Creme Eggs whole, scoop out the sugary middle and nibble the chocolate shell separately, or eat it with crisps (yep, that’s a thing), one restaurant is offering them deep-fried.

The London-based Mother Clucker, best known for its crispy-fried chicken, is offering the classic Cadbury’s treat dipped in their special secret spiced sauce and buttermilk, then deep-fried. You can also nab deep-fried Cadbury’s Caramel Eggs while you’re at it.

They don’t look all that appetising, and certainly aren’t in any way good for you, but it’s Easter – get in the spirit of trying something new. After all, we eat deep-fried Mars bars.

© Press Association 2018