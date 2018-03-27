Take a look inside the 10 most Instagrammable hotels around the world

27th Mar 18 | Lifestyle

A UK hotel has nabbed the top spot.

Fasano Rio de Janeiro

Admit it, when travelling, most of us have an eagle eye out for anything that would make the perfect Instagram shot.

While your grandpa might grumble that our generation isn’t paying enough attention to the world around us, we beg to differ. We think we’re looking out for the beauty in our surroundings (yes, so we can upload it and rack up the likes).

According to research by Hotels.com, one in six us admit choosing a hotel based on its social media potential – and those are the people who actually fessed up to it. If you’re one of them, you might be interested to know they’ve also revealed the top most Instagrammable hotels around the world.

1. St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, London

London
(Hotels.com/PA)

This hotel wins the top spot for multiple reasons. Not only is the sweeping staircase just about as majestic as they get, it’s also overwhelmingly familiar.

You might remember it from the Spice Girls’ iconic music video for Wannabe, making it the perfect place to serve up your best Scary Spice impression for Instagram.

Prices start at £198 per room per night.

2. Hotel Plaza Athenee, Paris

Paris
(Hotels.com/PA)

Does anything get more picture-perfect than a view over the Parisian rooftops right to the Eiffel Tower? We thought not.

Proving again that star power is helpful for racking up the social media likes, it was this quintessential Parisian view that blew Carrie Bradshaw away in Sex And The City.

Prices start at £877 per room per night.

3. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives

Maldives
(Hotels.com/PA)

The novelty of this hotel is really what sets it apart, because it’s probably quite unlike anything your friends have stayed in.

It boasts an underwater restaurant set 16-feet below sea level. We can bet that you won’t be Instagramming your food for this meal, but rather the 180-degree panoramic views into the surrounding waters.

Prices start at £844 per room per night.

4. Hotel Fasano, Rio De Janeiro

Rio
(Hotels.com/PA)

As rooftop pools go the one at Hotel Fasano is pretty much perfect – with a view of the legendary Ipanema Beach with Cradle Mountain looming in the background. You can understand why there’s so many Instagram shots of this dreamy holiday spot in Rio.

Prices start at £375 per room per night.

5. Jade Mountain Resort, St Lucia

Jade mountain
(Hotels.com/PA)

Speaking of views, you don’t even have to leave your room for this one. At rooms in the Jade Mountain Resort you can soak in the bath, with stunning views of the famous Pitons in the background.

Gorgeous scenery and a relaxing soak? Way to make your followers jealous.

Prices start at £1,268 per room per night.

6. Villa Saraswati, Bali

Bali
(Hotels.com/PA)

Ubud in Bali is the ultimate traveller’s paradise, complete with serene yoga studios, gorgeous rice paddies and friendly monkeys walking about.

It’s already as Instagrammable as it gets, but you could really take your social media game to the next level by staying in one of these exclusive villas.

Prices start at £110 per room per night.

7. Barcelo Malaga, Malaga

Malaga
(Hotels.com/PA)

If your vibe is more fun and playful shots than hyper-luxurious, Barcelo Malaga is where you should head.

The lobby’s starring feature is a giant stainless-steel slide that’s known in Spanish as EDHA (la Estructura Deslizante para Humanos Atrevidos), meaning ‘sliding structure for daring humans’.

My boss is taking advantage of all the amenities of our hotel….

A post shared by Olivier Fillion Boutin (@olivierfb) on

Prices start at £91 per room per night.

8. The Icehotel, Sweden

Ice hotel
(Hotels.com/PA)

If it’s good enough for James Bond, it’s definitely good enough for Instagram.

The concept of the Icehotel is simple – everything is made of ice, making for a veritable winter wonderland. Each suite is individually themed and hand-carved by artists from around the world, so you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of battery on your phone if you’re staying there.

Prices start at £134 per room per night.

9. Bellagio Casino, Las Vegas

Vegas
(Hotels.com/PA)

A low-key hotel the Bellagio definitely is not. The water fountains are instantly recognisable from the countless movies that they’ve appeared in.

Not only that, but it’s the perfect place to do a bit of celeb spotting in between trying your luck at gambling.

Vegas 2018 #springbreak #minivacay #waterfountainshow

A post shared by Rashmi (@rashmiiipatel) on

Prices start at £122 per room per night.

10. Lebua at State Tower, Bangkok

Bangkok
(Hotels.com/PA)

A stunning view is a guaranteed success when it comes to Instagram, and that’s definitely what the State Tower can provide. You might recognise it from The Hangover franchise.

Prices start at £112 per room per night.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS
SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness
Mum whose baby son had so much hair it showed on his ultrasound welcomes girl - also with a bouffant

Mum whose baby son had so much hair it showed on his ultrasound welcomes girl - also with a bouffant

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland is about to get it's first official NUDIST beach

Ireland is about to get it's first official NUDIST beach
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PICS] Glenda Gilson and Amy Huberman both looked STUNNING in new Zara dress

[PICS] Glenda Gilson and Amy Huberman both looked STUNNING in new Zara dress
SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep

SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep