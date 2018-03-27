To mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, these images will change what's on the internet

Bored of seeing the same images? Things are (hopefully) about to change...

This year’s International Transgender Day of Visibility will be celebrated on Saturday 31 March – and to mark the occasion, Adobe Stock have partnered with British photographer Bex Day to create a collection of photographs to celebrate the transgender community.

Shattering the image of the ‘typical model type’ that’s often depicted in the stock images that we see online every day, the collection comprises photos of 10 transgender people of varying ages and backgrounds.

Bex Day, a British-born, self-taught photographer created the photo project after recognising that the transgender community is becoming more visible within politics and pop culture but, ironically, this is not being reflected in the images we see all around us.

British transgender model photographed by Bex Day for Adobe Stock to raise awareness of the International Transgender Day of Visibility (Adobe Stock/PA)

“I’m excited to get involved in this series as it is important to shine a light on England’s trans community. As the world is evolving at a rapid rate, it’s important that stock contributors continue to document current affairs, especially those that can make a difference.”

Day aims to fill the void of representation by communicating the stories of transgender individuals through photography. Set against the backdrops of London and Berlin, the portraits that Day has created are striking.

The images we see online are diversifying (Adobe Stock/PA)

From Facebook’s introduction of 71 gender options that users can choose from, to fashion brands developing no-gender lines, the conversation about gender stereotypes is quickly developing. Many people think it is important that the images we see of people are equally representative.

Photographer Bex Day cast the trans models featured in the collection from towns such as Shropshire and Essex (Adobe Stock/PA)

Over the past year, Getty Images reports that searches for ‘unfiltered’ images have risen by 219%, whilst searches for ‘real bodies’ have increased by 147%.

Finally the demand for seeing real people on the internet is being listened to, we hope.

