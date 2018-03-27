Check out these new rollercoasters in Colorado ski country

Scream if you wanna go faster. Hannah Stephenson feels the need for speed.

Colorado isn’t just for winter ski hounds – now you can enjoy the thrills and spills of its latest attractions – two new mountain roller coasters in Copper Mountain and Aspen.

Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, Aspen

The newest attraction to this star-studded luxury ski resort is this coaster, where riders wind their way up a snow-lined mountain – through over a mile of forest and an elevated track – at speeds of up to 28mph.

How big is it?



(Hannah Stephenson/PA)

It ‘s 5,700ft long with a total ride time of seven to nine minutes, depending on how you drive. The coaster spans 410 vertical feet and is open for summer and winter operations – it even features lights for night rides.

How does it work?



(Daniel Bayer/PA)

The sleds on rails will carry up to two passengers – one in front of the other. The driver controls the speed through two handles on each side of the vehicle. Push the handle down to go faster and up to brake. You have to stay 80ft behind the cart in front in dry conditions (further if it’s wet). Seatbelts buckled, you’re ready to go.

As you ascend, the handles are over-ridden to make sure you get to the top of the coaster without stopping. It’s only when you’re going down that you can control the speed.

Where is it?



Hannah getting ready to ride (Tom Herbst/PA)

You can find Breathtaker just opposite a great mountain restaurant called Elk Camp on Snowmass, one of the four unconnected mountains which cover Aspen. So, you can drop off your skis and take a ride before lunch. Probably a better bet than just after lunch!

How much is it?



It’s $20 (£14) for a single ride, but if you take out an activities pass for $49 (£35) per person, that includes a two-hour session – you need to pre-book your slot – with unlimited tubing and coaster riding, plus gondola access included. You need to sign a waiver and drivers must be at least 54in tall, while passengers must be at least 38in tall and 45lbs (20kg). Drivers have to be aged 16 or over to carry passengers. Prices do change, though, so check online at AspenSnowmass.

Rocky Mountain Coaster, Copper Mountain

The newest addition to this family-orientated resort less than two hours from Denver airport should be a magnet for big kids. The raised alpine coaster track runs along the natural curvature of the mountain with zigs, zags, dips and 360 degree turns all the way down to Copper’s high-alpine Center Village.

How big is it?



(Tripp Fay/PA)

It takes a winding path through the trees, with around a 1,000ft ascent and 3,000ft descent, with an overall length of 5,800ft and a vertical drop of 430ft. The coaster reaches speeds of around 25mph and the ride takes about nine minutes.

Where is it?



(Hannah Stephenson/PA)

The coaster is on the east side of the village. To access, guests can walk towards the American Flyer lift in Copper’s Center Village.

How does it work?



(Hannah Stephenson/PA)

Like the Aspen coaster, it has sleds on rails, which can take up to two passengers, one in front of the other, and you control your speed with handles at each side of the cart. The driver and passenger must buckle up and the driver controls the speed.

How much is it?

A single ride is $25 (£17), or pay $35 (£25) for a two-ride ticket. Solo riders must be at least nine years of age and a minimum of 52in in height. Passengers must be at least three-years-old and 36in tall. Drivers of passengers between three and eight years must be at least 16. For more information on pricing and riding requirements visit coppercolorado.com.

My verdict

There isn’t much to choose between the rides – both coasters are around the same length and go roughly the same speed, although the Aspen coaster feels slightly faster. Compared with the major rides you get at theme parks, some might find it a bit tame, but as you pick up speed going down, you find yourself leaning into the turns like a biker on a speedway. And, let’s face it, you cannot beat the mountain scenery as the sled makes its slow ascent, winding up its snowy path within the forest, the snow-capped mountains in the background.

Breathtaker video credit: Andy Curtis/Aspen Skiing Company

© Press Association 2018