4 New Zealand wines you can bank on ahead of the long Easter weekend

Iconic winery Villa Maria have been placed within the top 10 wineries for the fourth consecutive year.

Their cellars may be far away, but New Zealand’s Villa Maria has once again been named one of the most admired wine brands in the world, by Drinks International.

From a region famous for its intense sauvignon blanc and silky pinot noir, Marlborough is the epicentre of country’s wine. And for Villa Maria to be the country’s highest ranking winery means one thing – we love drinking the wines from this family owned estate.

Along with more serious styles such as their Reserve and Single Vineyard, they produce cult wines that meet the needs and tastes of wine lovers looking for a dependably delicious glass of wine, with more verve than its price would suggest.

Here are four favourite bottles of theirs, perfect to drink now or with friends and family over the Bank Holiday weekend…

1. Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (£8, Tesco)

The Marlborough wine region put New Zealand savvy blanc on the map and this pungent, zesty style leaps from the glass with its gooseberry, passionfruit, citrus, melon and herbaceous aromas. Crisp, juicy and deliciously compelling.

2. Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Noir 2016 (£12, Morrisons)

A plush pinot with all the hallmarks of Marlborough pinot noir, it draws you in with fruity aromatics and displays succulent red cherry and berry flavours, spice, wild herbs, savoury elements and fine tannins.

3. Villa Maria Private Bin Riesling 2017 (£8.99, Majestic)

Riesling thrives in Marlborough where the near perfect growing conditions produce wines with a mixed bouquet of heady florals, juicy grapefruit and mandarin flavours with a hint of ginger spice and balanced acidity. An off-dry style that works well with glazed ham.

4. Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Grigio 2017 (£10.99, Waitrose)

If you’re in the mood for a pinot grigio, this off-dry style with aromas of pear, red apples and honeysuckle with a rich, textured palate reflects Villa Maria’s generously flavoursome wines.

The ‘Most Admired Wine Brand’ list is operated by Drinks International, compiled annually by polling industry experts who consider more than 100,000 wineries for the accolade.

