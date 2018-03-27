Ask a counsellor: I'm worried about leaving my baby with a stranger when I return to work

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective on a mother who is concerned about leaving her baby in childcare when her maternity leave comes to an end.

The problem…

“I’m due to return to work in a couple of months, after an extended period of maternity leave, but my son is only 11 months old and I’d much rather stay at home with him.

“Despite this, the truth is that we need the money; the job I’m returning to is well-paid and I was always the main breadwinner in our family. Me going back to work means we won’t be struggling to make ends meet as we are now, however expensive childcare turns out to be.

“The problem is that I hate the thought of leaving our baby with a stranger. It seems that every other week there is a story on the news about someone abusing children and I know I’d never forgive myself if something like this were to happen.

“How do you go about finding good childcare and are these services checked in any way? I’m also wondering if it would be possible to chat to other parents before placing our son?

“Sorry for all of the questions, but the situation is making me sick with worry.”

Fiona says…

“Please don’t get too stressed by this. While it is an important decision, it shouldn’t be one that makes you ill. That said, I completely understand your reluctance to return to work and place your son in the care of someone else.

“It can be a hugely emotional transition, and you’re right to be concerned about finding the right care. While news headlines can be worrying, it is important to realise that these incidents are isolated – that’s what makes them headlines.

“Most childminding services and nurseries must be registered with Ofsted (the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills) – the body that ensures standards are being met and that children are safe.

“You can also do your own checks by visiting the nursery or childminder and chatting with other parents. You could also request references if that’s appropriate.

“Live-in nannies are another option for you to explore, and the advantage here is that your child remains in the family home. The main drawback, though, is that nannies are not legally required to register with Ofsted, although they can do so voluntarily. Such registration means they are then bound by the same standards as registered childminders.

“As you are due to return to work in a couple of months, I suggest you start the process soon. The good news is that there are several sources of information for you, and perhaps the best for finding services in your area is Childcare (childcare.co.uk). This is a postcode-driven search that lets you define what sort of childcare you are seeking and how close you need it to be.

“For a more detailed explanation of the types of childcare, I suggest you visit the Family and Childcare Trust (familyandchildcaretrust.org) and look at their guides. This has a very useful five-stage plan for choosing the right childcare for you.

“Alternatively, you could also try the Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years (pacey.org.uk). This organisation is very much a commercial support organisation for childminders, but it does have extensive information on some of the childcare options.

“Readers in Scotland can contact the Scottish Childminding Association (childminding.org) or the Scottish Family Information Service (families.scot).”

