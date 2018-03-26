What you need to know about getting diagnosed with ADHD later in life

As Richard Bacon is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder at 42, Liz Connor speaks to experts about what to look out for.

Television presenter Richard Bacon has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 42.

The former Blue Peter host says he sought medical advice after his behaviour began to impact his day-to-day life.

‘I’d lose credit cards twice a week and my wallet, keys, passport and phone. It sounds trivial, but the consequences add up to something quite serious for your family,’ he told The Sun. ‘On top of that, I was going out too late and drinking too much.’

The star, who has two children, spoke openly about how it was a ‘relief’ to finally get a diagnosis, adding that he’s sleeping a lot better and ‘only drinking a couple of times a week.’

ADHD is a mental disorder that many people associate with being diagnosed in childhood, but around 4% of adults over the age of 18 deal with ADHD on a daily basis.

We spoke to Dr Simon Latham, medical officer at Push Doctor to find out more about adult ADHD and the signs to look out for.

What are the symptoms of ADHD?

“It’s believed that ADHD always begins in childhood, so it’s likely that a person diagnosed in adulthood will have had their symptoms for a long time.

“Some symptoms, such as hyperactivity, decrease as you get older, but many adults with ADHD still find it difficult to concentrate on tasks, which becomes more of an issue with the increased pressures of adult life.

“You may find that you find it difficult to stay focused and organised, and will frequently move on to new tasks before completing existing ones.

“You may also find you lose things or forget what you’re supposed to be doing. This can lead to a feeling of restlessness, impatience or irritability, which can have impact on your professional and personal relationships.”

How unusual is it to get diagnosed in your 40s?

“ADHD is much harder to define in adults than children, so Richard Bacon is certainly not alone is being diagnosed so late in life. Many people associate the condition so closely with childhood that they don’t realise it’s possible to carry many of the symptoms into adulthood.”

How is it treated?

“Your doctor will discuss whether medication could be an option for you. There are a number of drugs that are licensed for the treatment of ADHD, but some of these are more suited to children.

“Your doctor might suggest a course of therapy, which will help you to manage your symptoms and work out techniques of dealing with them.”

