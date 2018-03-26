Video: Coffee lovers - you need to see this latte in an Easter egg

26th Mar 18 | Lifestyle

It'll have you wondering why you never poured your morning coffee into a chocolate egg before.

Combine two of your favourite things this Easter – coffee and chocolate – with an amazing creation from a coffee house in north London.

Caravan Coffee Roasters is making lattes inside Easter eggs or, if you prefer it without the milk, have an eggs-presso.

The hot coffee melts the chocolate, so your drink will have an extra chocolately kick. Plus, you get to finish the leftover Easter egg too.

The coffees will only be available over Easter weekend, so get down there quick.

