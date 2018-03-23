How to get crispy chicken skin - people on Twitter are swearing by this weird hairdryer hack

Take heed if you're in charge of the Sunday roast.

Crispy skin is the holy grail for any roast chicken, and meat-lovers will try almost anything to nail it.

The newest hack to sweep the internet uses something you probably already have in your house: A hairdryer.

New Yorker food correspondent Helen Rosner was indulging in some home cooking when she discovered the nifty trick; blasting her chicken with a hairdryer before popping it in the oven.

Happy snow day, I am using an astonishingly expensive hair dryer to remove all moisture from a chicken to maximize skin crispiness when I roast it. pic.twitter.com/ngtzmoOSHf — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 21, 2018

There’s logic to it – the hairdryer removes all moisture from the skin so it becomes extra-crisp in the oven.

And just take a look at the finished product…

It’s not the only thing Rosner does to make sure she gets chicken skin that shatters perfectly when you bite into it.

24h salted air dry in the fridge, hair dryer on cool to get any leftover moisture, super thin layer of butter or oil, start the chicken in a cold pan and cold oven and incrementally raise the temp to 450 over ~80 minutes — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 21, 2018

When you’re done, move the chicken to a cutting board to rest. Put the pan on stove at medium, add 1/2 cup liquid (wine, beer, cider, water, whatev) and 1-2 tbsp butter and stir until all the brown bits are unstuck and the sauce is silky. Add lemon juice. Serve w the chicken. — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 21, 2018

Rosner served her chicken with fennel and shallots, which looked extra tasty.

Veg before cider & butter; veg after pic.twitter.com/nca8PUg9D2 — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 21, 2018

Other Twitter users have since jumped in to confirm that hair drying your chicken is a legit tip.

I don’t use a Dyson, but I always blow dry my chickens since I don’t really have the room to air chill. Works great. I also make a thick collar out of heavy duty foil so I can jam the nozzle up the chicken’s pooper and get the cavity dry, too. — Allison Robicelli (@robicellis) March 21, 2018

Works every time! — Daniel Vaughn (@BBQsnob) March 21, 2018

Minds have been blown by this hairdrying hack, and it seems scores of people will be giving it a go themselves this weekend.

Omg for the first time in my life I have a hairdryer in my apartment and I can't wait to do this — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) March 21, 2018

this is an amazing idea — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 21, 2018

Brilliant! Never in my life would I have thought of using a hair dryer! It seems so obvious now! — Gord Daniels (@Kind_of_Hoping) March 21, 2018

And as Rosner was using a Dyson hairdryer, it was perhaps inevitable the brand would get involved…

Engineered to not overheat your hair… or your chicken — Dyson (@Dyson) March 21, 2018

Maybe Dyson should start marketing itself as a master of cooking products as well as beauty gadgets from now on?

