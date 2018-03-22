Easter decor: Get cracking with these egg-citing buys

Easter decor: Get cracking with these egg-citing buys22nd Mar 18 | Lifestyle
It's time to get ready for the Bank Holiday feasts and fun. Hop to it, with Gabrielle Fagan's guide to three key themes.
Easter’s a time for celebrations, from egg hunts to gatherings of family and friends for a slap-up feast – and it makes the occasion even more special if you set the scene with some ‘spring-spired’ decor touches.
There are three key looks to choose from. Get down with the kids and opt for pretty pastels, with a generous helping of fluffy bunnies (rabbits rule this year) and chicks, or be inspired by nature (this season’s all about the outdoors bursting into life and colour). Alternatively, go grown-up with a sophisticated setting and simple, subtle touches, that just pay a nod to the festival.
With Easter celebrations almost as big a deal as Christmas now, there’s a brilliant selection of homeware and accessories to fill your nest with. Here are some of our favourites…
Let rabbits rule in rooms
Hop to it and make the Easter Bunny the star of the show. Add to the fun with a wall display of family photos and embellish each face with cut out paper rabbit ears, and a nose and whiskers. Let children create their own rabbit ‘burrow’ using a tent, or rig up a sheet draped over chairs for a den, where they can retreat and enjoy their egg-hunt hauls.
Follow the Scandinavian tradition and decorate tree branches, either gathered from the garden and sprayed white, or buy a ready-made Easter tree. Hobbycraft has Decorative White Twig Trees from £18 each that would be ideal for the task. Hang with tiny ornaments, from bunnies and birds, to eggs and chicks. Garlands and bunting will add to the atmosphere.
Conjure a blooming natural setting
Spring is all about waking up from winter’s dark days and welcoming new growth and life. Bringing nature-inspired elements into decor represents the season and Easter perfectly.
If the weather’s not co-operating and your garden’s bare, it’s still easy to conjure a fresh setting of blooms and foliage. Feature small hand-tied bunches of fresh flowers in vases or clear glass jars, or create a display with faux blooms hanging above a table as a focal point. Lay an artificial grass table runner down the centre as a finishing touch. Faux effects are so realistic now, it’s sometimes barely possible to distinguish them from the real thing.
Add to the theme with a table centre piece – either a pretty Easter wreath or faux birds’ nest, and a scattering of animal ornaments. Chickens & Carnations Placemats (£35 for set of four) and matching Chicken Coasters (£15 for set of four), from Thornback & Peel, would make a lovely addition.
Lay an egg-cellently elegant table
For a sophisticated setting, move away from pastels and cuteness and focus instead on a collection of beautiful eggs framed in a garland of seasonal flowers. Enhance the effect by tying a hanging egg decoration to the back of each chair with a name label attached, and add a couple of other tiny eggs beside the placemats, or in a bowl, for each guest.
© Press Association 2018