Easter decor: Get cracking with these egg-citing buys

22nd Mar 18 | Lifestyle

It's time to get ready for the Bank Holiday feasts and fun. Hop to it, with Gabrielle Fagan's guide to three key themes.

2750f5ee-e46f-4c0c-8450-f6b63f26e412

Easter’s a time for celebrations, from egg hunts to gatherings of family and friends for a slap-up feast – and it makes the occasion even more special if you set the scene with some ‘spring-spired’ decor touches.

There are three key looks to choose from. Get down with the kids and opt for pretty pastels, with a generous helping of fluffy bunnies (rabbits rule this year) and chicks, or be inspired by nature (this season’s all about the outdoors bursting into life and colour). Alternatively, go grown-up with a sophisticated setting and simple, subtle touches, that just pay a nod to the festival.

With Easter celebrations almost as big a deal as Christmas now, there’s a brilliant selection of homeware and accessories to fill your nest with. Here are some of our favourites…

Let rabbits rule in rooms

Truly Bunny Plates, £4 for pack of 12; Truly Bunny Napkins, £3.49 for pack of 20, and Truly Scrumptious Floral Cups, £3.50 for pack of 12, Talking Tables (Talking Tables/PA)
Truly Bunny Plates, £4 for pack of 12; Truly Bunny Napkins, £3.49 for pack of 20, and Truly Scrumptious Floral Cups, £3.50 for pack of 12, Talking Tables (Talking Tables/PA)

Hop to it and make the Easter Bunny the star of the show. Add to the fun with a wall display of family photos and embellish each face with cut out paper rabbit ears, and a nose and whiskers. Let children create their own rabbit ‘burrow’ using a tent, or rig up a sheet draped over chairs for a den, where they can retreat and enjoy their egg-hunt hauls.

Easter Egg Hanging Decorations, £18 for set of six; Glitter Rabbits Hanging Decorations, £4 each; Foam Bird Easter Decorations, £5 each; Felt Hanging Egg Bunny Rabbit, £2.50 each, and Easter Hanging Egg Decoration - Gold Stripe, £3.50, John Lewis (John Lewis/PA)
Easter Egg Hanging Decorations, £18 for set of six; Glitter Rabbits Hanging Decorations, £4 each; Foam Bird Easter Decorations, £5 each; Felt Hanging Egg Bunny Rabbit, £2.50 each, and Easter Hanging Egg Decoration – Gold Stripe, £3.50, John Lewis (John Lewis/PA)

Follow the Scandinavian tradition and decorate tree branches, either gathered from the garden and sprayed white, or buy a ready-made Easter tree. Hobbycraft has Decorative White Twig Trees from £18 each that would be ideal for the task. Hang with tiny ornaments, from bunnies and birds, to eggs and chicks. Garlands and bunting will add to the atmosphere.

(L-R) Felt Hanging Egg Bunny Rabbit, £2.50 each, John Lewis; Truly Bunny Bunting, £10, Talking Tables; Easter Decorations Bunny Candle Holders, £24, Beaumonde.co.uk; Rabbit Filled Cushion, £9.99, Studio.co.uk (John Lewis/Talking Tables/Beaumonde/Studio/PA)
(L-R) Felt Hanging Egg Bunny Rabbit, £2.50 each, John Lewis; Truly Bunny Bunting, £10, Talking Tables; Easter Decorations Bunny Candle Holders, £24, Beaumonde.co.uk; Rabbit Cushion, £9.99, Studio.co.uk (John Lewis/Talking Tables/Beaumonde/Studio/PA)

Conjure a blooming natural  setting

Arundel Oak Dining Table, from £1,455, and Arundel Oak Bench, from £435; Southdown Sheepskin Rug, £125, Neptune. Create a stunning floral display with real or faux blooms - Neptune has a great selection, including faux rose and peony stems, from £10 each (Neptune/PA)
Arundel Oak Dining Table, from £1,455, and Arundel Oak Bench, from £435; Southdown Sheepskin Rug, £125, Neptune. Create a stunning floral display with real or faux blooms – Neptune has a great selection, including faux rose and peony stems, from £10 each (Neptune/PA)

Spring is all about waking up from winter’s dark days and welcoming new growth and life. Bringing nature-inspired elements into decor represents the season and Easter perfectly.

If the weather’s not co-operating and your garden’s bare, it’s still easy to conjure a fresh setting of blooms and foliage. Feature small hand-tied bunches of fresh flowers in vases or clear glass jars, or create a display with faux blooms hanging above a table as a focal point. Lay an artificial grass table runner down the centre as a finishing touch. Faux effects are so realistic now, it’s sometimes barely possible to distinguish them from the real thing.

Chicken Shaped Serving Jug, Gisela Graham London, £6, The Contemporary Home (The Contemporary Home/PA)
Gisela Graham London Chicken Shaped Serving Jug, £6, The Contemporary Home (The Contemporary Home/PA)

Add to the theme with a table centre piece – either a pretty Easter wreath or faux birds’ nest, and a scattering of animal ornaments. Chickens & Carnations Placemats (£35 for set of four) and matching Chicken Coasters (£15 for set of four), from Thornback & Peel, would make a lovely addition.

(L-R) Felt Basket, £2, Flying Tiger stores; Sitting Hare, £54, Out There Interiors; Talking Tables Grass Table Runner, £18, John Lewis; Floral Easter Nest Decoration, £10, John Lewis (Flying Tiger/Out There Interiors/John Lewis/PA)
(L-R) Felt Basket, £2, Flying Tiger stores; Sitting Hare, £54, Out There Interiors; Talking Tables Grass Table Runner, £18, John Lewis; Floral Easter Nest Decoration, £10, John Lewis (Flying Tiger/Out There Interiors/John Lewis/PA)

Lay an egg-cellently elegant table

Ostara Ceramic Egg Decorations, £36 for set of 12; Mithymna Bowls, £44 for set of four; Mithymna Small Plates, £44 for set of four, and matching Dinner Plates, £96 for set of four OKA (OKA/PA)
Ostara Ceramic Egg Decorations, £36 for set of 12; Mithymna Bowls, £44 for set of four; Mithymna Small Plates, £44 for set of four, and matching Dinner Plates, £96 for set of four OKA (OKA/PA)

For a sophisticated setting, move away from pastels and cuteness and focus instead on a collection of beautiful eggs framed in a garland of seasonal flowers. Enhance the effect by tying a hanging egg decoration to the back of each chair with a name label attached, and add a couple of other tiny eggs beside the placemats, or in a bowl, for each guest.

(L-R) Bloomingville Easter Tree Decorations, £8.95 for pack of six, Beaumonde.co.uk; Swirly Bling Bunny Plate, from £36-£66 each, Rory Dobner; Ostara Ceramic Egg Decorations, £36 for set of 12, OKA (Beaumonde/Rory Dobner/OKA/PA)
(L-R) Bloomingville Easter Tree Decorations, £8.95 for pack of six, Beaumonde.co.uk; Swirly Bling Bunny Plate, from £36-£66 each, Rory Dobner; Ostara Ceramic Egg Decorations, £36 for set of 12, OKA (Beaumonde/Rory Dobner/OKA/PA)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beast from the East could be coming to Ireland for the THIRD time

Beast from the East could be coming to Ireland for the THIRD time
Gogglebox UK star charged with ASSAULT and criminal damage

Gogglebox UK star charged with ASSAULT and criminal damage
[PICS] A popular blogger FAKED her entire trip to Disneyland

[PICS] A popular blogger FAKED her entire trip to Disneyland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

TWO old Corrie favourites are set to make a RETURN to the cobbles

TWO old Corrie favourites are set to make a RETURN to the cobbles
Young dad dies in freak cinema seat accident

Young dad dies in freak cinema seat accident
[WATCH] The next two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The next two IGT finalists have been REVEALED
SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness