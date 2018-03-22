Easter decor: Get cracking with these egg-citing buys

It's time to get ready for the Bank Holiday feasts and fun. Hop to it, with Gabrielle Fagan's guide to three key themes.

Easter’s a time for celebrations, from egg hunts to gatherings of family and friends for a slap-up feast – and it makes the occasion even more special if you set the scene with some ‘spring-spired’ decor touches.

There are three key looks to choose from. Get down with the kids and opt for pretty pastels, with a generous helping of fluffy bunnies (rabbits rule this year) and chicks, or be inspired by nature (this season’s all about the outdoors bursting into life and colour). Alternatively, go grown-up with a sophisticated setting and simple, subtle touches, that just pay a nod to the festival.

With Easter celebrations almost as big a deal as Christmas now, there’s a brilliant selection of homeware and accessories to fill your nest with. Here are some of our favourites…

Let rabbits rule in rooms

Truly Bunny Plates, £4 for pack of 12; Truly Bunny Napkins, £3.49 for pack of 20, and Truly Scrumptious Floral Cups, £3.50 for pack of 12, Talking Tables (Talking Tables/PA)

Hop to it and make the Easter Bunny the star of the show. Add to the fun with a wall display of family photos and embellish each face with cut out paper rabbit ears, and a nose and whiskers. Let children create their own rabbit ‘burrow’ using a tent, or rig up a sheet draped over chairs for a den, where they can retreat and enjoy their egg-hunt hauls.

Easter Egg Hanging Decorations, £18 for set of six; Glitter Rabbits Hanging Decorations, £4 each; Foam Bird Easter Decorations, £5 each; Felt Hanging Egg Bunny Rabbit, £2.50 each, and Easter Hanging Egg Decoration – Gold Stripe, £3.50, John Lewis (John Lewis/PA)

Follow the Scandinavian tradition and decorate tree branches, either gathered from the garden and sprayed white, or buy a ready-made Easter tree. Hobbycraft has Decorative White Twig Trees from £18 each that would be ideal for the task. Hang with tiny ornaments, from bunnies and birds, to eggs and chicks. Garlands and bunting will add to the atmosphere.

(L-R) Felt Hanging Egg Bunny Rabbit, £2.50 each, John Lewis; Truly Bunny Bunting, £10, Talking Tables; Easter Decorations Bunny Candle Holders, £24, Beaumonde.co.uk; Rabbit Cushion, £9.99, Studio.co.uk (John Lewis/Talking Tables/Beaumonde/Studio/PA)

Conjure a blooming natural setting

Arundel Oak Dining Table, from £1,455, and Arundel Oak Bench, from £435; Southdown Sheepskin Rug, £125, Neptune. Create a stunning floral display with real or faux blooms – Neptune has a great selection, including faux rose and peony stems, from £10 each (Neptune/PA)

Spring is all about waking up from winter’s dark days and welcoming new growth and life. Bringing nature-inspired elements into decor represents the season and Easter perfectly.

If the weather’s not co-operating and your garden’s bare, it’s still easy to conjure a fresh setting of blooms and foliage. Feature small hand-tied bunches of fresh flowers in vases or clear glass jars, or create a display with faux blooms hanging above a table as a focal point. Lay an artificial grass table runner down the centre as a finishing touch. Faux effects are so realistic now, it’s sometimes barely possible to distinguish them from the real thing.

Gisela Graham London Chicken Shaped Serving Jug, £6, The Contemporary Home (The Contemporary Home/PA)

Add to the theme with a table centre piece – either a pretty Easter wreath or faux birds’ nest, and a scattering of animal ornaments. Chickens & Carnations Placemats (£35 for set of four) and matching Chicken Coasters (£15 for set of four), from Thornback & Peel, would make a lovely addition.

(L-R) Felt Basket, £2, Flying Tiger stores; Sitting Hare, £54, Out There Interiors; Talking Tables Grass Table Runner, £18, John Lewis; Floral Easter Nest Decoration, £10, John Lewis (Flying Tiger/Out There Interiors/John Lewis/PA)

Lay an egg-cellently elegant table

Ostara Ceramic Egg Decorations, £36 for set of 12; Mithymna Bowls, £44 for set of four; Mithymna Small Plates, £44 for set of four, and matching Dinner Plates, £96 for set of four OKA (OKA/PA)

For a sophisticated setting, move away from pastels and cuteness and focus instead on a collection of beautiful eggs framed in a garland of seasonal flowers. Enhance the effect by tying a hanging egg decoration to the back of each chair with a name label attached, and add a couple of other tiny eggs beside the placemats, or in a bowl, for each guest.

(L-R) Bloomingville Easter Tree Decorations, £8.95 for pack of six, Beaumonde.co.uk; Swirly Bling Bunny Plate, from £36-£66 each, Rory Dobner; Ostara Ceramic Egg Decorations, £36 for set of 12, OKA (Beaumonde/Rory Dobner/OKA/PA)

© Press Association 2018