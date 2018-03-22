Ainsley Harriott on why we should get involved with The Big Lunch 2018

The Big Lunch returns on June 3, and it's time to get planning says Ainsley Harriott.

If you like food, long lunches and a bit of community spirit, you need to get involved with The Big Lunch.

The annual get together, designed to bring neighbours together and organised by the Eden Project and the National Lottery, is happening on June 3.

Ready, Steady, Cook chef Ainsley Harriott is launching the project, so we grilled him on what it’s all about.

Ainsley Harriott prepping for The Big Lunch 2018 (The BIg Lunch/PA)

Why did you get involved with The Big Lunch?

“It’s about sharing food, it’s about friendship. This is all happening because so many of us don’t know our neighbours – [apparently] 83% of us couldn’t identify all ours in a police lineup. That is quite staggering. I’m all for getting people to eat and eat healthily, but this is also an opportunity to teach us to help each other, for people to reach out and for communities to be more responsible for each other.”

Where did your passion for food come from?

“It came from my mom, my mom was a fabulous cook, she taught us a love of cooking, we were never intimidated in the kitchen and that was the thing, there was a real sense of being relaxed, it wasn’t like getting in there, making something as quickly as possible and get out of there again. Then I got inspired by a chap called Graham Kerr, The Galloping Gourmet on TV. I used to love watching cooking programs when I was growing up.”

When you have people round to eat, what do you typically serve?

“I like serving food that brings people together, so it tends to be in a pot or I do a whole baked fish. You know when you go to church and people break off a bit of bread from what’s supposed to be the same loaf? It’s that kind of sharing experience. If you’re all eating from the same bowl, there’s an idea of trust involved in that. I love doing one pot meals – over the weekend we did a fantastic bouillabaisse. It’s just loads of lovely fish gently cooked and it’s very tender. I just cook freely.”

What food would you suggest to people who are thinking of getting involved in The Big Lunch?

“The real beauty of The Big Lunch is that it doesn’t have to be ‘big’ and it doesn’t even have to be ‘lunch’. Ramadan is happening at that time, so why not transfer it to the evening? It’s about bringing people together, not saying,’Look, my cake is better than yours’. The idea is to bring together people who are sometimes lonely or isolated. I don’t care if you just bring a packet of Maltesers and lean over your neighbour’s fence and say, ‘Hey, fancy a cuppa?'”

June 3 is the date for this year’s Big Lunch. To download a free pack, visit www.thebiglunch.com

© Press Association 2018