As Tate Britain unveils The Squash: Here are 6 other artworks inspired by food

21st Mar 18 | Lifestyle

These pieces might make you hungry.

If Tate Britain’s latest is exhibition is anything to go by, gourds ought to be all the rage.

Anthea Turner, an artist best known for her giant sculpture of buttocks, has revealed her newest piece, The Squash, and yes, it’s been inspired by pumpkins.

The Turner Prize 2016 nominee’s immersive installation will run for six months, and features a solo performer dressed in “a colourful squash-like costume” moving around their “house” – a space covered in more than 7,000 white tiles.

Turner isn’t the only artist who has been inspired by, or uses food, in their work though. Check out these food-related masterpieces…

1. Yayoi Kusama’s Yellow Pumpkin

Another squash lover, the Japanese avant garde artist’s acrylic yellow gourds covered in black polka dots, are huge and strangely mesmeric.

2. Robin Antar’s Hot Dog

The American pop artist specialises in ‘realism in stone’ and carves everything from hot dogs and Oreos to Heinz Ketchup and jars of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, out of stone.

3. Red Hong Yi’s 31 Days of Food

In 2013, Malaysian artist Red Hong Yi spent 31 days creating artwork out of food on white plates – from a dragon ensconced in a dragon fruit, to this mummy and baby polar bear on melting ice cream.

4. Joan Ross’ All You Can Eat Seafood Buffet

Australian artist Joan Ross’ All You Can Eat Seafood Buffet takes a look at Sydney Harbour’s history and the presence of indigenous communities.

5. Andy Warhol’s 32 Campbell’s Soup Cans

For one of the most recognisable artworks on the planet, head to MoMA in New York to see soup truly, and rightfully, immortalised.

6. Paul Gauguin’s Bowl Of Fruit And Tankard Before A Window

This still life of fruit was in fact inspired by another still life of fruit, Paul Cézanne’s Still Life with Compotier, Glass and Apples. It’s fruit inside fruit – and also quite lovely.

Anthea Hamilton The Squash opens on Thursday and runs until October 7 at Tate Britain.

