How to join the first women-only members' club that Naomie Harris already belongs to

As the first female-led club opens in London, we take a look inside.

The Allbright has opened its doors as the first private members’ club for working women.

Created as a place where ‘women can grow their professional networks, celebrate and inspire female talent and turbocharge their careers’, there’s already a flurry of famous names on the list. Bond star Naomie Harris and Game Of Thrones actress Tara Fitzgerald are both founder members.

The club is located in a five-storey townhouse on Rathbone Place in Bloomsbury, London (chosen to celebrate the legacy of Virginia Woolf and the ‘Bloomsbury set’), and houses a cafe, cocktail bar, library and lounge, exhibition space, beauty bar, exercise studio and bookable meeting rooms. The bar even stocks wines from female-led vineyards, and if you fancy a cocktail, you’ll be choosing from a list which pays homage to pioneering women from history (The Woolf, The West and The Lopokova are all very quaffable).

And just because it’s a female-focused club doesn’t mean men can’t join in the fun. Though they can’t sign up themselves, male guests are always welcome – they just need to be signed in by a member.

Where do I sign up?

Unsurprisingly, there’s already has a waiting list and co-founders, UK entrepreneur Debbie Wosskow OBE and Anna Jones (former CEO of Hearst magazines) are beavering away to source a second site in central London.

Co-founders Debbie Wosskow OBE and Anna Jones (Tim Bishop/AllBright/PA)

Key criteria for membership includes taking part in the club’s programme of social events, talks, exhibitions, debates and networking meet-ups. You have to be over 21 and a working woman in any industry. To sign up, simply fill out the form on The Allbright website. The one-off joining fee is £300, with an annual membership cost of £750.

