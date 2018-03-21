How to join the first women-only members' club that Naomie Harris already belongs to

21st Mar 18 | Lifestyle

As the first female-led club opens in London, we take a look inside.

AllBright VIP Launch party

The Allbright has opened its doors as the first private members’ club for working women.

Created as a place where ‘women can grow their professional networks, celebrate and inspire female talent and turbocharge their careers’, there’s already a flurry of famous names on the list. Bond star Naomie Harris and Game Of Thrones actress Tara Fitzgerald are both founder members.

The club is located in a five-storey townhouse on Rathbone Place in Bloomsbury, London (chosen to celebrate the legacy of Virginia Woolf and the ‘Bloomsbury set’), and houses a cafe, cocktail bar, library and lounge, exhibition space, beauty bar, exercise studio and bookable meeting rooms. The bar even stocks wines from female-led vineyards, and if you fancy a cocktail, you’ll be choosing from a list which pays homage to pioneering women from history (The Woolf, The West and The Lopokova are all very quaffable).

And just because it’s a female-focused club doesn’t mean men can’t join in the fun. Though they can’t sign up themselves, male guests are always welcome – they just need to be signed in by a member.

The lounge at The Allbright
(Tim Bishop/AllBright/PA)

Where do I sign up?

Unsurprisingly, there’s already has a waiting list and co-founders, UK entrepreneur Debbie Wosskow OBE and Anna Jones (former CEO of Hearst magazines) are beavering away to source a second site in central London.

Co-founders Debbie Wosskow OBE and Anna Jones inside The Allbright club
Co-founders Debbie Wosskow OBE and Anna Jones (Tim Bishop/AllBright/PA)

Key criteria for membership includes taking part in the club’s programme of social events, talks, exhibitions, debates and networking meet-ups. You have to be over 21 and a working woman in any industry. To sign up, simply fill out the form on The Allbright website. The one-off joining fee is £300, with an annual membership cost of £750.

[Main image credit: Dave Benett/Getty images]

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED
Gogglebox UK star charged with ASSAULT and criminal damage

Gogglebox UK star charged with ASSAULT and criminal damage
Up to 200 brides left DEVASTATED after Dublin wedding shop suddenly closes

Up to 200 brides left DEVASTATED after Dublin wedding shop suddenly closes

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

TWO old Corrie favourites are set to make a RETURN to the cobbles

TWO old Corrie favourites are set to make a RETURN to the cobbles
Ant McPartlin re-enters rehab as Saturday Night Takeaway CANCELLED after arrest

Ant McPartlin re-enters rehab as Saturday Night Takeaway CANCELLED after arrest
Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline

Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline
EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show