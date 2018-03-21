People aren't happy about Kylie Jenner advertising waist trainers to get her pre-baby body back

The reality TV star posted a picture of her promoting the product six weeks after giving birth.

Following a long and frustrating absence from social media, ever since she announced the birth of her daughter Stormi in February, Kylie Jenner is well and truly back with a vengeance.

Things are very much business as usual for Jenner, and she’s resumed posting multiple selfies, pictures of her beauty products, and of course various advertisements.

But one particular ad promoting a waist trainer has garnered a lot of criticism.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have long been fans of waist trainers. For those who aren’t in the know, these are essentially modern-day corsets that are laced up tightly around your waist to make you seem slimmer.

But there have been dangers associated with wearing waist trainers, reportedly that they can cause your organs to shift, or affect your breathing and back muscles, if the corset is tied too tight.

With this in mind, people are particularly concerned that Kylie is wearing – and promoting – a waist trainer just six weeks after giving birth, saying that it will give you “snap back”.

Instagram user yasmindasy commented on the picture: “@Kylie jenner don’t think for 1 second you or your family is a good/inspiring role model in this society. You and your family are promoting physical perfection which is unattainable. Humans aren’t suppose to look like barbies.”

Edenandsavannah also commented: “Dont use these omg! Why use your ‘fame’ to promote something so unhealthy for your body.”

My god is kylie still advertising waist trainers (NOW POST GIVING BIRTH) to teenage girls !!! how can u be so filthy rich and still sell out for something that is so dumb and could potentially perpetuate negative body image in young girls — ¿ Jackie ? (@jacq_dullea) March 20, 2018

There could be extra problems associated with wearing a waist trainer so soon after giving birth.

Obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Sherry Ross told the website Parents: “With all the fluid and hormonal shifts that take place during pregnancy, the amount of water retention after birth can be intense, uncomfortable, and a bit shocking. For many, this postbirth water retention is worse during that first week after delivery than during the pregnancy. Waist trainers and belly wraps often claim that they can help relieve water retention and shrink the uterus faster, but this is in no way medically proven.”

Your body is changing so much post-giving birth, so many experts don’t think that you should interfere with this by using a waist trainer.

Of course, not everyone is so quick to criticise Jenner’s advert. Considering her legion of fans it’s perhaps unsurprising that there are also many comments complimenting the reality star on how good she looks. People are also considering using waist trainers themselves thanks to endorsements by the likes of Jenner.

Gonna sleep in this waist trainer and pray I have the body of Kim or Kylie in the morning. #amen #gnight — Miranda (@m_baetz) March 21, 2018

Jenner’s influence, particularly over young women, is huge. She has the two most-liked photos ever on Instagram (with 17.8 million and 12.9 million likes respectively), and after just one day the waist trainer advert has racked up 4.6 million likes.

