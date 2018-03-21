5 worldwide urban woodlands to explore on International Day of Forests

You should never be far from trees - even in big cities.

It’s a well known fact forests are beneficial to body and soul. The Japanese have even developed a science around the subject: According to the principles of ‘forest bathing’, defence elements secreted by trees can be absorbed by the human body to boost the immune system.

Biology aside, simply strolling through tangled clusters of trees creates a sense of calm. Even more importantly, trees are vital to our very existence; they are the living lungs of our planet.

Today, on International Day of Forests, the UN is promoting a theme of Forests and Sustainable Cities. Trees in urban areas can store carbon, mitigating climate change, act as air filters, reducing pollution, and prevent flooding by storing rainwater.

Feeling the need to hug a tree? Embrace these urban forests around the world.

1. The Oslo Green Belt, Norway



Around 95% of all Oslo citizens have access to a green space, making it one of the top urban spaces to enjoy nature. A green belt wrapping round the city also provides the perfect foraging larder for Michelin-starred chefs.

2. Epping Forest, London, England

London’s largest open space comprises 2,400 hectares of ancient woodland, extending from Epping to Wanstead. In May, patches explode with bluebells – although locals prefer to keep exact locations a secret.

3. Stanley Park, Vancouver, Canada

Where else in the world do skyscrapers rub shoulders with so many treetops? Mountains, sky, water and rainforest collide in this nature-loving metropolis, easily explored on foot or by bike.

4. Monsanto Forest Park, Lisbon, Portugal



Reforested in the 1930s, this 100 hectare green patch sits on a hill, commanding views of the city and River Tagus.

5. Nuuksio National Park, Helsinki, Finland



Hike, camp or swim in the clear lakes of this forested park, a 45-minute drive from Helsinki. Wild blueberries are ripe for picking towards the end of summer.

