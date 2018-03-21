This hot cross bun ice cream is all your Easter food dreams come true

It comes courtesy of experimental New Zealand ice cream parlour Giapo.

Nowadays no one’s content with just having one kind of food, and hybrids are all the rage. Cronuts, waffle tacos, ramen burgers… the list is seemingly endless.

Well, there’s a new mash-up to add to the list and it’s particularly appropriate to the season: The hot cross bun cone.

This is a marriage between, you guessed it, the hot cross bun and ice cream.

As the Beast from the East still looms in areas of Ireland, it’s not exactly ice cream weather for many of us. That’s probably why it makes much more sense that this dessert comes from Auckland in New Zealand, a city enjoying temperatures in the twenties.

Hot cross bun season ☕️🌼 — Christianne Jones (@Chris_Jones310) March 19, 2018

Here’s how it works: The warm bun is made with raisins soaked in orange juice, and is spiced with cinnamon and cloves. So far, so very classic. But then the bun is sliced in half with the bottom fitting perfectly around the top of a waffle cone, filled with ice cream and the lid of the bun placed on top.

One thing we would say is, you’d have to eat this dessert pretty quickly, before the warm bun starts the most devastating of processes – the melting of the ice cream.

The hot cross bun cone is the brainchild of Giapo, an ice cream shop that is no stranger to experimentation. Here are just some of the unusual flavours Giapo has produced in the past:

Giapo is not only a fan of crazy flavours, but also experiments a lot with ice cream architecture (we’re not sure if that’s a thing, but it definitely should be).

As far as food hybrids go, we’ll definitely take the hot cross bun cone over the sushi croissant or spaghetti doughnut, any day of the week.





