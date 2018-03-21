Easter wines: 7 top buys to enjoy with the Bank Holiday feasts

Is it any wonder we get excited about Easter? Along with Easter egg hunts, this much anticipated four-day holiday inspires us to bring a scrumptious spring feast to the table and indulge in an array of sweet and savoury flavours – with a delicious glass in hand, for the grown-ups, of course.

And choose carefully, and the wine you serve up can work wonders, making those slaved-over dishes taste even better.

So whether you’re hosting family and friends, or simply pleasing yourself this Easter, here are some top selections to make that Sunday roast roar, Good Friday fish pie feel like a luxury, and tastily temper the salty sweetness of glazed ham…

1. Ca’Bolani Frizzante Prosecco NV, Italy (£10.99, Laithwaites.co.uk)

(Laithwaites/PA)

Fresh, light and the perfect ‘aperitivo’ to stimulate the appetite, no wonder some people prefer the taste of prosecco to other bubbles. Try this pale beauty, with a floral nose, delicate creamy texture, flavours of ripe peach and pears and a gentle finish. The good news is, it also pairs perfectly with milk chocolate.

2. Co-op Irresistible Marsanne Du Languedoc 2016, France (£7.99, The Co-operative, in store only)

(Co-operative/PA)

The marsanne grape thrives in sunny Languedoc, and this delectable white is from one of the region’s leading producers. For a taste of what winemaker Jean-Claude Mas describes as ‘rural luxury’, this shows lovely pure ripened fruit that’s soft and round with hints of pears, a honeyed vanilla note and creamy freshness on the finish. A pretty, arty label too and a treat with fish pie.

3. Domaine Bouchard Père & Fils La Vignée Bougogne Chardonnay 2014, France (£13.99, Amazon)

(Bouchard Père & Fils/PA)

A-list producer Bouchard have ploughed 300 years of expertise into their Burgundian wines, and this is a great value, entry level chardonnay. With classic varietal aromas and just a little oak, vanilla and spice to give it enough depth to be interesting, it’s brimming with ripe pear, peaches and citrus notes. Delicious, beautifully fresh and a triumph with poached salmon.

4. Dartington Estate Durkheimer Michelsberg Riesling 2016, Pfalz, Germany (£10.50, Marks & Spencer, in store only)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

A sommelier’s favourite, riesling is one of the most versatile, food-friendly grapes, and this fresh juicy white has the right touch of tanginess and fresh acidity on the limey finish to compliment the natural saltiness of ham. A dry style that would also work beautifully with roast loin of pork, crackling and apple sauce.

5. Toro Loco Barrica Reserva 2013, Utiel-Requena, Spain (£5.29, Aldi)

(Aldi/PA)

A real steal that’s been awarded a silver medal by the IWSC (International Wine & Spirit Competition), this smooth red, from up-and-coming wine region Utiel-Requena, near Valencia, offers delicious depth of flavour. A blend of the local bobal grape with tempranillo and merlot, it’s jam-packed with dark cherry fruits, savoury spice and some oak for added complexity. Perfect with slow roasted lamb and Jersey Royals coming into season.

6. Cune Rioja Reserva 2014, Spain (£8.99, Majestic)

(Cune/PA)

Ah Rioja; how we love this Spanish stalwart at this time of year! The perfect match with roast leg of lamb, this fruit driven Rioja is a tempranillo temptress that instantly draws you in with its open bouquet of lush forest fruits, cherry, vanilla, sprinkling of sweet spice and silky tannins on the finish. A crowd-pleaser, the fruity character would also work with more delicate pink cuts.

7. Clarendelle Rouge 2012, Bordeaux, France (£16.95, FromVineyardsDirect.com)

(FromVineyardsDirect/PA)

Not keen on lamb? This top-notch Bordeaux brings everything to the party for a Sunday feast of steak and pomme frites. Merlot dominant, with soft, red fruit aromas, it’s elegant and beautifully balanced with rounded blackberry fruits and silky smooth tannins on the long, expressive finish. Best of all, it’s made by the same winemaking team from Haut-Brion (First Growth Bordeaux classification) and it’s ready to drink now.

8. Easter Basket – Six-Bottle Mixed Case (£80, Berry Bros & Rudd)

(Berry Bros & Rudd/PA)

If you’re spoilt for choice and can’t make up your mind, hop to it and toast the Easter bunny with Berry’s own label six-bottle Easter basket. With a refreshing French Crémant de Limoux from the South of France to pair with nibbles and starters, a vibrant white Burgundy to accompany smoked salmon, and a Rioja from one of the oldest and finest wine estates, it’ll see you through the weekend in fine style.

Presented in a wicker basket, wrapped with cellophane and ribbon, the full set includes two bottles of each of the following: Berry Bros. & Rudd Crémant de Limoux by Antech, 2016 Berry Bros & Rudd White Burgundy by Collovray & Terrier, 2014 Berry Bros & Rudd Rioja by Bodegas Amézola de la Mora.

© Press Association 2018