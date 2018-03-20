This is why Jameela Jamil has created a body positive Instagram account

This is why Jameela Jamil has created a body positive Instagram account20th Mar 18 | Lifestyle
The actor is fighting against society's preoccupation with what we weigh.
If you don’t remember Jameela Jamil from her days presenting T4, chances are you’ve caught her on Netflix as the hilarious Tahani in The Good Place.
Now Jamil has a new project and it’s pretty inspiring – she’s set up an Instagram account dedicated to body positivity.
Jamil went viral last month when she posted a response to what she called on her blog a “disastrously damaging picture”. The picture was of the women of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with their respective weights labelled. Jamil reposted this on Twitter with the comment: “This is how women are taught to value themselves. In Kg. GRIM.”
Her follow-up to this was a selfie, with her own labels of what she “weighs”. These include “Lovely relationship,” “I’m financially independent,” “I speak out for women’s rights,” “I like my bingo wings” and “I like myself in spite of EVERYTHING I’ve been taught by the media to hate myself about.”
Jamil explained a bit more on her blog why the original weights post hit such a nerve for her.
She writes: “I’m so done with seeing this and letting it pass me by. It’s so dangerous and disgusting. It’s so belittling and abusive. We are subliminally bullied all day by the magazines, the side bar of shame, social media, and by each other.”
Jamil then encouraged others to show her what they actually weigh. By this, she is definitely not referring to kilograms.
The response she got was overwhelming. This spurred Jamil to set up an Instagram account dedicated to what she calls the “I Weigh” movement with women (and men) proudly displaying their real worth.
Here are just a handful of submissions to the account.
Even some famous faces like Alesha Dixon have got involved with the movement.
The response to Jamil’s movement has been hugely positive. It seems like many people agree that society’s emphasis on the number on the scales is damaging.
Even Jamil has been touched by the response.
She commented on Twitter that she will be taking submissions for I Weigh all year, so get ready for a whole lot more body positivity to flood your feed.
Jamil writes on her blog: “We can win the revolution against shame,” and this movement definitely seems like it’s a step in the right direction.
© Press Association 2018