8 cheap and easy ways to revamp your kitchen

Is a complete kitchen makeover out of the question? Lydia Tsiouva reveals some simple ways to spruce up the space.

Those wine-fuelled, candlelit tapas nights with your girlfriends, the smell of a roasting chicken on a Sunday afternoon, sunlight streaming in through the window as you’re washing up… No matter how big or small your kitchen is, it’s the little details and moments like these that make it your own.

Admittedly, many of us have encountered a lifeless kitchen that seems beyond saving – and it’s tempting to pick up the phone and ask the professionals in for a complete makeover (until you realise, that’s really only realistic if you have thousands to spare). The good news is, it can actually be relatively easy to transform a tired kitchen – with minimal budget and effort required – and the kitchen cupboards are usually a good place to start.

Want to breathe new life into your kitchen? Here are some ideas…

1. Paint your cupboards

Giving your cabinets a new splash of colour can be a cheap and effective way of refreshing your kitchen. A simple lick of paint in an eye-catching colour instantly transforms an old-fashioned layout into a contemporary and catalogue-worthy space. This is also great for small kitchens; painting over dark mahogany cupboards will make the room appear brighter, bigger and more open.

2. Remove cupboard doors

Another great way to lighten up your kitchen, and make it feel less bulky and more modern, is to remove some of the cabinet doors and turn those spaces into into open shelves instead. Displaying your crockery not only adds personality, but it also makes them easily accessible and quicker to organise.

3. Add glass panels

If you like the light and open look, but feel removing cupboard doors entirely might not provide enough security (or keep clutter sufficiently hidden), consider replacing the door panels with glass instead.

Glass manufacturer, Bendheim, suggests that refacing cabinets yourself can save up to 80% of what you would pay to replace them entirely. It’s a job you could complete in the space of a weekend, too. When the glass is cut to your desired size, lie it flat within the frame and secure the edges with silicone caulk. Once dry, the doors will be ready to screw back into place.

4. Or chicken wire inserts

This look might not be for everyone, but it adds a cute, farmhouse feel – and it’s a super-simple option. Using garden pliers, cut your chicken wire to the size you need and lay out on the back of the cupboard frame. Staple the edges of the wire to the frame all the way round – and you’re good to go!

5. Change the cupboard knobs



Though it may seem like a small detail, changing the door knobs on your kitchen cupboards can add accents of colour and personality. Small and patterned designs stand out beautifully on plain white cupboards. If you’re finding it hard to match colours, why not opt for jewel knobs? This is a simple way to add a touch of elegance.

6. Insert some shelves

Is there any space space among your kitchen cabinets? Why not utilise it and install a few shelves. This is a great way to free up your worktops, providing somewhere neat and tidy to store utensils and other items – while giving you more room to prepare meals. The shelves could become a style feature in themselves – think about displaying a few carefully chosen plates or a cherished teapot, or a stack of favourite cookbooks.

7. Liven up open cupboards with liners

If you are opening up a few of the cupboards, how about going a step further and lining the backs with sheets of patterned wallpaper? So easy, and low-cost, but it could be a really effective way of transforming the space and adding personality.



8. Make a DIY plate rack

Want a better way to store your plates? Building in your own plate rack could make the storing task simpler and less stressful – and help revamp the look of the room. You’ll need some suitably-sized poplar dowels. Once you’ve measured the dimensions, drill small holes, spaced evenly, where you’ll slot the dowels in to create the rack.

© Press Association 2018