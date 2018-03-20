Presenter Cherry Healey wants her kids to have a healthy relationship with food - and here's how

20th Mar 18 | Lifestyle

After growing up as an anxious eater herself, she knows how easy it can be for unhealthy habits to set in.

a2e05a8f-880e-477e-82f5-184379034b58

It took Cherry Healey 30 years to achieve a relaxed relationship with eating.

The TV presenter has worked on various food-related shows over the years, like Inside The Factory and Britain’s Favourite Supermarket Foods, but for most of her life, food was a source of anxiety for the now-37-year-old.

It is, of course, something many people will relate to – from being overwhelmed by pictures of the so-called ‘perfect bodies’ (read: skinny), to feeling the pressure to try the latest fad diets (which, more often than not, aren’t sustainable and can even be damaging to your mental and physical health).

Now that Healey is older and wiser, she doesn’t want her own two children to grow up with the same feelings around food that she had. Her daughter Coco, and son Bear, are 4 and 8 respectively, and Healey is on a mission to help them foster a healthy attitude towards food.

The damage of diet culture

🌟YOU ARE NOT A MANTLE PIECE ORNAMENT🌟When I had my daughter 8 years ago I promised myself that I would get rid of my body hatred. I started therapy (for other reasons as well but this was definitely one of main things I wanted help with) but I had no idea how hard it would be to shift, how bone deep it goes, how it’s been there since I was tiny, how every time I make any progress I re-emerge into the world and hear the message that a woman is primarily how she looks. Her kindness and her brain are just a bonus, at best. I am so sick of the constant negative narrative that’s on repeat as I try to get on with my badassness. The time spent hating my thighs and stomach, the scorn I pour onto myself for not looking better and thinner is something that I can never get back. Doing therapy weekly has shown me why it’s such a complicated issue – I’m learning so much about it. But it makes me weep how many women live, everyday, with their very own private torment- maybe never telling anyone what goes on in their heads and hearts. It can affect every part of their lives. Women’s value isn’t in how attractive we are to others – I am not a fucking mantle piece ornament – but holy cow that’s not the message I breath in every day. Thank god for the weekly enlightenment through therapy. It’s slow but how can I expect my beautiful precious daughter to live free from silent self hate if I don’t live it myself. I’m not giving up until this shit is gone. How can we really have equality until we use our brain time equally and until we don’t have to feel apologetic for not looking like computer generated women. It’s a bugger to unpick but it’s political, emotional and essential.

A post shared by Cherry Healey 💋 (@cherryhealey) on

“When I was growing up, I really got into the diet cycle,” Healey confesses. “I tried everything – all the diet foods full of weird chemicals. They had the most amazing list of ingredients, just like something out of a science-fiction film.

“My weight was really difficult to control, I was miserable, I hated food, and I was never full or satisfied,” she adds.

🌟🌟HAPPY FRIDAY! 🌟🌟Just a little reminder this weekend to say F* YOU to the January money-making diet misery and INSTEAD to do things that make you feel happy and healthy and full of the good stuff – whether that’s a well-deserved lie-in until noon or a body-loving yoga session or a stress-bashing, muscle building boxing session or kitchen-messing, kid laughing pancake making – we know what we do to feel good, we know when we feel happy and healthy – there’s absolutely nothing wrong in wanting to make changes in how you eat or move – but protect yourself from messages that will feed into any internal self hate or comparison – they are NOT FOR YOU – they are for someone else to make money from – engage your protective barrier and move on – they chip away at our sense of joy. Have a lovely, bouncy, sleepy, cosy or party-hard weekend – whatever you’re doing give yourself a top-up of love and respect- because no one did anything fun or huzzah when feeling crap about themselves 💓 #body #brain #spirit #bodypositive #bodyconfidence #selflove

A post shared by Cherry Healey 💋 (@cherryhealey) on

Turning 30 proved to be a big turning-point. “I decided to stop being scared of real food, and ate proper, nutritious food,” she recalls.

It might sound like a no-brainer, but for Healey, this was a big shift – but one that ended up making her feel so much better. “I got full, I had more energy, and I didn’t have to eat as much because my brain was getting the message that it was satisfied,” she explains, of how things changed once her approach to eating shifted.

“Now I eat things like cheese and pasta,” she adds with a giggle. “Which my 20-year-old self wouldn’t have believed!”

Looking out for ‘hidden nasties’

Cherry Healey
Healey was surprised at the amount of salt she found in children’s snacks (Double Shot Film/PA)

Now that Healey has stopped eating food that’s packed full of chemicals, she wants the same for her children. Much to her surprise, a lot of the snacks she’s been buying have a whole host of hidden nasty ingredients in them.

“I’m really keen to have good, wholesome food,” she says. “Your body shouldn’t have loads of unusual chemicals in it, and I want the same for my kids – I want them to love food and not be pumped full of salt, flavourings and everything artificial.”

Salt has been a particularly thorny issue in Healey’s quest for healthy snacks. “The amount of salt in some children’s snacks is staggering,” she says in disbelief. “If your kid is having that, it’ll blow their heads off, and all the other food you’re making will seem incredibly bland to them.”

Food shouldn’t be a point of anxiety

Healey when she was pregnant with Bear
Healey while pregnant with Bear (John Phillips/PA)

Healey knows how damaging an unhealthy relationship with food can be. “I don’t want food to become a point of anxiety for my children,” she says. “Food should be a nice, lovely thing – not an emotional crutch. If my children fall over, then I give them a big hug and lots of love, instead of them going to the sweetie jar. I don’t placate them with snacks or sweets. I don’t want them to grow up association emotions with food.”

The importance of the word ‘full’

Cat, Coco, Bear, blanket, lego…💓#home

A post shared by Cherry Healey 💋 (@cherryhealey) on

Growing up, many of us remember being forced to always finish all the food on our plates. However, this is not something Healey believes in now that she’s a mother herself.

“I use the word ‘full’ a lot in our house,” she says. “I never, ever make them eat once they say they’re full. I think that’s quite different to my mum’s generation, where there was a real thing about eating everything on your plate, but then you push yourself past fullness.”

Healey is working on helping her kids recognise when they’re full, and then stopping eating. She believes eating past this point is when children can develop a tricky – and potentially damaging – relationship with food.

“I’ve learned so much about the word ‘full’,” she explains. “It’s all about eating proper food and allowing yourself to eat to the point that you’re full, but not beyond. When I’m full, I don’t need to snack – I won’t come down and raid the bread drawer or eat four bowls of cereal at midnight and then regret it.”

Cherry Healey has partnered with baby and toddler food brand Organix to launch a nationwide junk-busting campaign. Join the debate on social media and share what you find with the hashtag #FoodYouCanTrust.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning
[PIC] Aldi issue URGENT product recall amid serious safety alert

[PIC] Aldi issue URGENT product recall amid serious safety alert
[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Ireland's Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists REVEALED

[WATCH] Ireland's Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists REVEALED
Met Eireann issue NEW weather warning for bank holiday weekend

Met Eireann issue NEW weather warning for bank holiday weekend
[PICS] Penneys have just unveiled their GORGEOUS new homeware range

[PICS] Penneys have just unveiled their GORGEOUS new homeware range

EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show