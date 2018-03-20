Ask a counsellor: Why am I such a failure?

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective on a woman who feels let down because of her past.

The problem…

“My alcoholic mother was abusive to me and my brother for many years. She left us when I was 15 and my father was glad to see the back of her – so was I at the time but, as I got older, I would wonder about her.

“When I was 19, I got in touch with her but nothing had changed. She was still the same aggressive, drunken bully she’d always been. I resolved never to see her again but, when I told my father I’d seen her, he was so angry, he kicked me out and I ended up homeless and sofa-surfing for nine months.

“I was pretty desperate for money and did things I’m too embarrassed to talk about. And although three years on, I now have a job and a place to live, I still feel hurt and rejected.

“I want a normal life like other people, but what chance has a person like me got of pulling this off? I’m such a failure and I think I need some help.”

A. S.

Fiona says…

“You describe yourself as a failure, but to me, it sounds as if you’re making a great success of your life.

“You’ve managed to pull yourself back from abuse and rejection. You’re tough enough to have survived homelessness, found a job and a place to live and you’re only in your early 20s! There are many people of your age who still can’t afford a place to live and who don’t have jobs.

“You tried to mend bridges with your mother, despite years of abuse, which indicates that you’re a kind, forgiving sort of person many people would be proud to have as a friend. You’ve been through experiences that would have finished many people off, and you’re brave enough to admit that it has damaged you and that you need help.

“You’re very far from being a failure! You’ve a survivor and I am sure you’ve got what it takes to move on from here and achieve whatever you set your mind to.

“It sounds like you need to build a social circle of people you like and trust, so develop interests that bring you into contact with others. Take up social opportunities connected with work, too – and if there aren’t any, consider organising them yourself, even if it’s just a drink after work on a Friday.

“You don’t mention seeing your brother in recent years – if you’re not in contact with him, do try and build bridges there. You might consider contacting your father, too; his rejection of you for seeing your mother is extraordinary, and it may be one he now regrets.

“I also think counselling could help you come to terms with your past and move on, so do speak to your GP about this. Talking through your past with someone who can guide you might make you see just how far you’ve come. In the meantime, if things threaten to overwhelm you again, please contact Samaritans or call 116 123.”

