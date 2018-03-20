10 reasons why a Nordic holiday will make you smile on International Day of Happiness

A trip north will put a spring in your step on the Equinox.

It’s hard to believe given the weather we’ve had over the last few days, but today, March 20, is officially the Equinox and first day of spring. If that isn’t reason enough to smile, it’s also International Day of Happiness.

So where in the world could you feel happiest right now? According to the UN’s World Happiness Report published last week, Finland ranks number one in the positivity stakes – followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden.

Happiness, therefore, is a holiday in the Nordic regions, and here’s why….

1. It’s Christmas every day in Rovaniemi, the capital of Finnish Lapland, where Santa Claus lives with his elves.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

2. It’s official – there’s freedom to roam. The Everyman’s Law, observed in Finland, Norway, Iceland and Sweden, gives the public access to wilderness areas for exercise and fun.

3. Aside from Denmark, all these countries sit in the aurora oval – meaning Northern Lights displays can be awesome.

The aurora in Iceland (Renato Granieri/PA)

4. Michelin stars are a badge of honour in these parts. For many years, Copenhagen’s Noma was considered the world’s top restaurant.

5. Moomin mania can be traced back to Finland, where author and illustrator Tove Jansson lived and worked. Opened last year, the Moomin Museum in Tampere houses her best work.

6. In summer, in some parts, 24-hour daylight results in more time to hike, sauna, party and explore.

7. Fashion is at the forefront. Some of the edgiest, minimalist labels were born here – from high street favourite H&M, to leather and catwalk king Acne Studios.

8. The wildlife is wondrous. Head to Norway’s Arctic archipelago Svalbard for polar bears, find orcas off the coast of Tromsø, see puffins in Iceland’s Westfjords, track musk ox in Norway’s Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella National Park, and spy on brown bears in Finnish Lapland.

9. From the Pori Jazz Festival in Finland, to Airwaves in Iceland – the music scene is super cool.

10. There’s space – and lots of it. Less that 350,000 people live in Iceland, and in some places you’re more likely to rub shoulders with sheep.

© Press Association 2018