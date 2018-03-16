Video: Famous landmarks all over the world turn green to celebrate St Patrick's Day

16th Mar 18 | Lifestyle

Some places have started the Irish celebrations early.

St Patrick's Day celebrations 2018

St Patrick’s Day is almost upon us – and in preparation, tourist attractions all over the world have been lit up in green lights.

The Great Wall of China, Rome’s Colosseum and Rio’s Christ the Redeemer are among the 250 landmarks and sites around the world to glow a shade of shamrock as part of Tourism Ireland’s annual Global Greening campaign.

Many go green every year but some of the sites taking part for the first time this year include the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat in Canada, Pen Monument in Hanoi, Vietnam, and the Yokohama Marine Tower in Japan.

© Press Association 2018

