Meet Bridget Malcolm: The Victoria's Secret model who is ditching diets and accepting her body

She says she's spent years struggling with the pressure to be thin.

You would probably be forgiven for thinking that all Victoria’s Secret models live charmed lives with their toned physiques, perfect skin and glossy hair, but in fact everyone struggles with their own demons.

Bridget Malcolm might be a Victoria’s Secret model, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t battle the some of the same issues we all do.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 26-year-old Australian model who has opened up about learning to love her body on her blog.

Who is she?

Malcolm grew up in South Fremantle, close to Perth in Western Australia. She was first discovered when she was 14, and has been modelling ever since. She now lives in New York.

She has walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show twice and the runways of Ralph Lauren and Stella McCartney, as well as appearing in Harper’s Bazaar Australia and Elle Australia.

What has she said about her body?

Progress has been made. A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:40am PST

Malcolm is a prolific blogger, and one recent post called, “My road to body acceptance” has particularly struck a chord with people.

She hints at the pressures that models face to be thin and describes how she decided to make peace with her body in August. But it wasn’t easy. “I was attempting to undo 12 years of being told to lose weight and ‘tone up’,” she writes.

“I threw away my scales, my measuring tape and my body checking… I just wanted to stop looking in mirrors and telling myself that I was ‘too fat’, and ‘not doing enough’.”

🐯+🐶 A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:29am PST

She describes this as a decision to stop feeding her ego and start focusing on the interior instead of the exterior. She ends the blog with the statement: “My life is so much more than my jean size. And every day when that voice in my head tries to tell me I am worthless, it gets a little easier to shut it down. I am setting myself free slowly.”

Even though a Victoria’s Secret model might seem worlds away from the average person’s struggle with body image, this is a sentiment that can apply to everyone.

What else does she discuss?

Body image isn’t the only topic that Malcolm touches upon in her blog.

She’s a vegan and a certified health coach, and speaks a lot about nutrition. She’s equally candid about her struggles with digestion, and confesses in another post: “My stomach plays up when I am dealing with trauma.”

Next stop Oaxaca City with the BEST!!! A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm) on Jan 19, 2018 at 5:06am PST

Malcolm has also discussed the reality of modelling, writing that even though people in the industry are saying it’s more open to curvier girls, she can’t see any changes.

“For some models this pressure – combined with old trauma in their past – can result in eating disorders. For other girls this can result in drug use. For all models this leaves an imprint mentally that can be very hard to overcome,” she says.

