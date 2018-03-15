Colombia's Kogi tribe are protecting our planet - here's everything you need to know about them

There's a lot we can learn from this indigenous group.

Dressed in white tunics and with jet black hair, members of Colombia’s Kogi tribe come across as mild and meek – so it’s hard to believe they’re actually one of the most outspoken indigenous groups in South America.

Protectors of their homeland, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, they’re fierce environmentalists who have previously protested against potentially damaging industrial developments.



(Renato Granieri/PA)

They fear that ‘little brother’ (the white man) is destroying our planet, signified by an increasing number of natural disasters and unpredictable weather patterns. They believe it’s their duty to warn the world about the impact of such behaviour, and the dangers that might lie ahead if they refuse to stop.

Where can you meet them?

Living a secluded life for 500 years since Spanish conquistadors invaded their territory, Kogi communities can be found dotted along the world’s highest coastal mountain in the north of Colombia.

The Lost City of Tayrona (Renato Granieri/PA)

Although they prefer to live apart from Western society, many are employed as caretakers along the Ciudad Perdida (Lost City) trail – a six-day trek popular with tourists, which culminates in the ruins of the Lost City of Tayrona.

The Kogi believe they are descendants of this ancient pre-Columbian civilisation, and still perform sacred ceremonies at some ruins. Even though tourists can’t enter their villages, some Kogi members based in the trail’s campsites will happily explain their culture.

How do they live?



(Renato Granieri/PA)

By refusing to adopt Western dress and mentalities, the Kogi have successfully preserved their culture. Males still carry around a poporo – a gourd given to boys when they enter manhood – and also a small bag of coca leaves, which they constantly chew.

Women are distinguishable by the garlands of beads worn around their necks.

What can we learn from them about nature?



(Renato Granieri/PA)

In 1990, the BBC made a documentary about the Kogi, which the tribe followed up with their own film ‘Aluna’ – the name given to their philosophy of life and intelligence connected to nature.

For the first 18 years of their lives, spiritual leaders live in darkness as they try to fully understand Aluna.

Their outlook on life is simple; respect and love the environment you live in. By co-existing in harmony with the forest, they have a connection with nature we lost a long time ago.

© Press Association 2018