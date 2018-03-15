Mirror, mirror: 10 dazzling designs to reflect on

From maximising space and light to adding a touch of fun, mirrors really are a style gift that keeps on giving. Sam Wylie-Harris eyes up 10 of the best.

From creating eye-catching moments to adding interest to walls, mirrors are one of the easiest ways to style up a space – without having to spend a fortune or go to too much effort.

Call it an interior design shortcut if you like, but a large mirror, whether that’s a full-length cheval or vintage piece hung like a picture, not only looks good but can be used to bounce light around the room, add depth and dimension and enhance other details in the room (and yes, even cover up an unsightly hole, mark or DIY mistake!).

Of course, you may need a second pair of hands when it comes to hanging them (if you’re putting up something big and heavy, you’ll want to make sure it’s being done correctly and safely). But once you’ve nailed the mounting, you’ll be rewarded with a dizzying display.

Here are 10 of our favourites to choose from now…

1. Utility Cane Mirror, £145, Oliver Bonas (available from April)

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

With attractive coral trimming that’s reminiscent of decos in a holiday home – or luxury hideaway in the Caribbean – with the onset of spring, this colourful addition is surely one of the simplest ways to refresh a hallway.



2. Bluebell Wall Mirror, £179.99, My Furniture (my-furniture.com)



(My Furniture/PA)

Perfect for a snug room, or dark, cosy corner or decadent dining room, this deep frame peppered with individual circular mirrors, would gorgeously reflect a chandelier, candelabra or French window to let the light stream in.

3. Dima Mirror – Set of 3 – Black, £35, Amara (amara.com)



(Amara/PA)

These hanging pendants can be used in symmetry and placed either side of an objet d’art or painting to make a fashionable statement, and would look brilliant next to some wall-mounted jewellery or a gallery of sun hats.

4. Petite Friture Francis Mirror – Blue – Small, £329, Amara (amara.com)

(Amara/PA)

This circular mirror with a wash of blue can be placed opposite a sofa piled high with scatter cushions to bump up the colour, or over a table with a vase of blue iris to create an illusion of a giant bouquet.

5. Turquoise and Purple Pom Pom Mirrors, from £25, Raj Tent Club (rajtentclub.com)

(Raj Tent Club/PA)

A crafty choice if you have eclectic taste, or can’t resist a quirky design detail, with beading and pom-poms around the edge, and a cute tassel attachment to hang them from, these boho mirrors are super-fun and will bring a wall to life.

6. Bevelled Mirrors, from £18 each, RE for the home (re-foundobjects.com)

(RE-foundobjects/PA)

These classically shaped frameless mirrors will enhance any space, and could even be used as a mirrored backsplash in a retro-themed kitchen. Otherwise, try them in a boudoir – the metal chain could be accessorised with an ostrich feather to glam up the décor.

7. Vintage Floral Swag Gold Wall Mirror, £29.99, Historic Royal Palaces (hrp.org.uk)

(Historical Royal Palaces/PA)

Decorative, and another clever way to widen a space, this Edwardian style, with antique gold finish, would look charming in a hallway or bathroom. But don’t feel like you always have to think about styling – sometimes it’s nice to know it’s there for a quick once over before answering the door.

8. Porthole Mirrors, from £59-£170 each, Graham & Green (grahamandgreen.co.uk)

(Graham & Green/PA)

A porthole wall mirror with convex glass can create an interesting illusion of depth. Pair the gently distressed style of these, with playful touches such as grouping them together, and you’ll create a statement feature that also reflects what’s hanging on the opposite side of the wall, to maximise a painting or hero piece.

9. Beaded Antique Mirrors, from £99-£175 each, Graham & Green (grahamandgreen.co.uk)

(Graham & Green/PA)

If you don’t want the hassle of mounting, why not stand a full-length mirror against the wall? Especially if you use identical frames in different heights, you can highlight low-slung pieces such as a velvet pouffe or decorative chest, and still have the height to show off a feature wall.

10. John Lewis Concrete Mirror Range, £595, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Really want to make a statement? We love this range of oversized mirrors framed in concrete resin. Take some time to angle it correctly and tricks of the trade, such as reflecting light and opening up the room, can even create the illusion of an extra window.

