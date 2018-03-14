Video: The world's first Michelin starred street food chef is dishing up £6 meals in London

14th Mar 18 | Lifestyle

Michelin worthy food that's actually affordable? Sign us up.

cd284537-a899-465c-91db-8e350f157272

Nine-course Michelin starred meals are way out of most people’s budgets, but this week, you could get your hands on lunch for £6, whipped up by a bona fide Michelin starred chef.

Singapore street food star, Chan Hong Men – also known as Hawker Chan – became, in 2016, the first street food trader to be granted a Michelin star, for his stall, Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle.

Until Friday, you won’t have to fly to Singapore for his signature Soya Sauce Chicken & Rice though. Chan will be dishing up 200 portions a day between 12-2pm at KERB King’s Cross lunch market in London – for only £6. Hurry, once it’s gone, it’s gone.

© Press Association 2018

