5 science-inspired trips around the UK every child should go on

As we say goodbye to Stephen Hawking, encourage little minds to think big with a family day out they won't forget.

The loss of Stephen Hawking, a visionary physicist who taught us so much about science, will be felt around the world and by those of all ages. But in honour of his astonishing achievements, it’s our duty to help inspire the next generation.

Take time, this week, to talk to your kids about the Big Bang Theory, make an effort to gaze at (and learn about) the stars and do something fun, like making slime or creating a Diet Coke and Mentos eruption.

And while you’re at it, book a day out to one of the UK’s most brilliant family science museums – guaranteed to spark ideas in beautifully inquisitive brains.

1. Science Museum, London

In this week's #FromTheLab we find out more about the millions of bits of space junk currently orbiting the Earth. While debris as small as three millimetres can be tracked from Earth, smaller particles can still cause considerable damage. pic.twitter.com/SdPohLPtxl — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) March 11, 2018

The capital’s Science Museum needs little introduction. From taking a 360-degree virtual reality jaunt into space (with none other than Tim Peake as your guide) to watching lightning strike before your very eyes, the award-winning exhibitions, events and immersive experiences are second to none. Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

2. Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, Halifax

With 400 hands-on exhibits, Eureka! The National Children’s Museum is a world of discovery. Aimed at children from 0-11 years, the All About Me human body room is a big favourite, along with the mini Marks & Spencer where kids can pile the weekly shop into their trolley, and Halifax bank. It’s learning through play at its finest. Tickets cost £12.95 for adults and from £5.25 for children (under 1s are free).

3. We The Curious, Bristol

Formerly @Bristol, We The Curious prides itself on feeling a bit like an indoor festival, where people of all ages interact with exhibits and take part in experiments. Take in a science show, ogle the UK’s first 3D planetarium and explore your curiosity – this is one seriously cool learning destination. Adult tickets cost from £15.30, children from £9.90 (under 2s are free).

4. National Space Centre, Leicester

What better place to inspire dreams of going into space than the National Space Centre? With the UK’s largest planetarium, a 42m-high rocket tower and the opportunity to become a trainee astronaut, it’s a pretty out-of-this-world experience for everyone. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £11 for children (under 5s are free).

5. Life Science Centre, Newcastle

To celebrate the 20th birthday of the #AngeloftheNorth (and because it is #ThrowbackThursday!), we thought we'd dig out this AMAZING time lapse video of @brickthis assembling his LEGO Angel of the North, from our North East LEGO Landmarks exhibition in 2017 🎂 pic.twitter.com/QBsCy3tYvI — Life Science Centre (@scienceatlife) February 15, 2018

Watch little ones snigger with delight in Life‘s science theatre, as they watch Number 2 – The Poo Show, discovering wombats’ cubed droppings and how astronauts go to the toilet in space. With zones for tots, teens and everything in between, it’s a fun day out for all the family. Tickets cost £13 for adults, £7.50 for children (under 4s are free) or £34 for a family of four.

