5 refreshing white wines to welcome spring

14th Mar 18 | Lifestyle

Time to lighten up with a bright white. Sam Wylie-Harris selects six favourites.

White Wine and Flowers

When you find yourself a favourite style of wine, grape or region, it’s easy to stick with the same old same.

But with the buds coming into bloom, and daylight savings about to brighten up our lives, why not come out of shadows and crack open something a little more citrusy, juicy, tropical or even a tiny bit green?

Here are six top picks to help freshen up the wine rack for spring…

1. Martisor Pinot Grigio 2017, Romania (£5.49, Waitrose)

Martisor Pinot Grigio, Romania
(Waitrose/PA)

Pinot grigio is arguably northern Italy’s most famous white grape. But if you’re after something inexpensive and nice, it’s worth looking further east, where Romanians celebrate Martisor, the coming of spring. Light and crisp, with scents of green apples and a lively tempo of lemon and lime.

2. Wm Morrison Albarino, 2015, Rias Baixas, Spain (£8, Morrisons)

Wm Morrison Albarino, Sapin
(Morrisons/PA)

In the past few years, albarino has climbed to the A-list of Spanish wines, and Galicia, in north-eastern Spain, is the prime location for these lively whites, which boast floral aromas, vibrant fruit and zippy acidity. Try this crisp, citrusy style that’s competitively priced for a such trendy grape.

3. Costa Fresca Sauvignon Blanc 2017, San Antonio, Chile (currently reduced to £7 from £9 until April 2, Marks & Spencer, in-store only)

Costa Fresca Sauvignon Blanc, Chile
(Marks & Spencer/PA

A little cracker from Chile that’s pungent and punchy, with grassy, nettly aromas and a deliciously fresh and tangy mouthfeel. With lemon, lime and grapefruit flavours, loads of zestiness and steely minerality, this is a brilliant buy – especially if you snap it up while it’s still on special offer.

4. Von Rheinhessen Pinot Blanc 2016, Rheinhessen, Germany (£8, Tesco)

Von Rheinhessen Pinot Blanc, Germany
(Wines of Germany/PA)

Germany’s largest wine region may be famous for its riesling, but this dry, apple-scented pinot blanc has enough floral, fruity freshness, with hints of pears and a delicate grapey character that lifts the finish.

5. Drakenskloof Chenin Blanc 2016, Western Cape South Africa (£8.99, Laithwaites.co.uk)

Drakenskloof Chenin Blanc, South Africa
(Laithwaites/PA)

A joy to drink and the perfect balance of freshness and fruitiness, this is a rich tropical fruit basket of pear, peach, melon and guava, with a lovely intensity on the nose which follows in sync on the palate. A go-to label for a highly reliable good-value chenin.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Entire hen party killed in devastating plane crash

Entire hen party killed in devastating plane crash

These 90's baby names are set to make a MASSIVE comeback this year

These 90's baby names are set to make a MASSIVE comeback this year
Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married

Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Aldi issue URGENT product recall amid serious safety alert

[PIC] Aldi issue URGENT product recall amid serious safety alert
Met Eireann issue ANOTHER status yellow warning

Met Eireann issue ANOTHER status yellow warning

Pest control was called to THIS Irish hospital over 120 times last year

Pest control was called to THIS Irish hospital over 120 times last year
[PIC] Holly Willoughby was forced to change out of THIS outfit on This Morning today

[PIC] Holly Willoughby was forced to change out of THIS outfit on This Morning today