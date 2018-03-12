Uproar as a Cornish National Trust house posts a scone with cream spread before the jam

That's the Devon way of doing things, and people in Cornwall aren't happy about it.

If you’re from either Devon or Cornwall, no doubt you have strongly-held opinions about what goes first on a scone: the jam or the cream.

This is something that is drilled into you almost from birth, which is what makes it so surprising that this National Trust venue in Cornwall would get it so wrong.

Show your mum you care this Mother's Day with afternoon tea in Lanhydrock's Servants' Hall restaurant. Inspired by… Posted by Lanhydrock National Trust on Thursday, March 8, 2018

The Lanhydrock National Trust Facebook page posted a picture advertising its Mother’s Day afternoon tea with a scone that was covered in a layer of cream first, followed by jam.

As you can imagine, there was suitable outrage at this blunder. In Cornwall, the tradition is to place the jam first, followed by the cream. The picture showed by Lanhydrock is firmly the Devon way of doing things.

Jam on top of cream is crossing the line. It's ridiculous, how would you even spread jam over cream? #sconegate — Katy ⓥ 🌱💚 (@BakingWithHoney) March 12, 2018

This didn’t sit well with the jam-first brigade, with many people sharing their displeasure.

“You could at least serve this the CORNISH way… of Jam first, cream on top… This is NOT Devon!!!” commented Facebook user Carl Thorpe. Mark Perkin agreed: “Shame on you NT. This is cultural vandalism. Scone, then strawberry jam then clotted cream. Anything else is not the Cornish way.”

It stirred up so much emotion that the post racked up over 270 comments and 245 shares – a lot for a simple post about afternoon from a National Trust property.

The backlash for the social media faux pas was so great that Lanhydrock felt compelled to post another picture, and with it an apology for this “heinous mistake”.

We'd like to sincerely apologise for any offence caused by a recent scone-shot shown on the page. The member of staff… Posted by Lanhydrock National Trust on Friday, March 9, 2018

Showing that this is all a bit tongue in cheek, they posted: “We’d like to sincerely apologise for any offence caused by a recent scone-shot shown on the page. The member of staff responsible has been reprimanded and marched back over the Tamar.”

FYI, The Tamar is the river that runs along the border between Devon and Cornwall.

Going one step further, Lanhydrock then posted a picture of a badge saying #JamFirst, showing how it really is aligned with Cornish traditions.

We'd like to let you know our team will be sporting #jamfirst badges tomorrow in support of a proper cream tea. And… Posted by Lanhydrock National Trust on Saturday, March 10, 2018

In fact, Lanhydrock seems to have turned a huge error into the opportunity for some social media marketing.

It's the question that's causing quite a storm – #jamfirst or #creamfirst? At #lanhydrock we're proud to spread on the jam then blob on the Cornish clotted cream but we'll let you decide for yourselves… pic.twitter.com/INgSHefdqn — Lanhydrock (@LanhydrockNT) March 12, 2018

If you haven’t heard of the Victorian country house and estate near the town of Bodmin, it sure looks picturesque.

And safe to say they won’t be messing up scones any time soon.

