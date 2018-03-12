You can now pay to have a pro photographer follow you around on holiday for better Instagram pics

12th Mar 18 | Lifestyle

Because why should you even lift a finger?

young man photographer sitting on dead tree and taking photos

You know the drill: You want envy-inducing Instagram snaps of your trip – but selfies just won’t cut it and your travel companion simply can’t take the perfect shot.

One resort in the Maldives is attempting to solve this modern-day problem by offering a service where guests can be followed around all day by a professional photographer, or even a drone.

Kanuhura (Skyz/PA)
The paradise island of Kanuhura (Skyz/PA)

And what better backdrop than the exclusive island of Kanuhura and the five-star resort by the same name, with its long stretches of white sand and bungalows on stilts over turquoise water?

The hotel has teamed up with Skyz Photography to offer a range of photography packages for its guests, which include stills, video and drone footage, as well as use of an underwater GoPro, for some really cool Insta videos of snorkelling or water sports.

Kanuhura beach (Skyz/PA)
Get pro pics of you working out on the beach (Skyz/PA)

You can either have a USB drive of your glamorous holiday snaps to upload to social media, or a 20-page book to look back on.

Prices range from £100 for 20 minutes of drone footage, to £180 for a one-hour photo shoot and 30 images, or £720 for a full day with a photographer snapping your every move, which is bound to make you feel like an A-lister.

Get a pro picture of you watching the sun going down (Kanuhura, Maldives/PA)
Wouldn’t this be the perfect snap of you watching the sun going down? (Skyz/PA)

Room rates at Kanahura Maldives start from £582 for a beach bungalow, based on two people sharing on a bed and breakfast basis. The rate also includes water sports like kayaking, snorkelling and windsurfing (visit here to book).

(Kanahura, Maldives/PA)
Jump out of your room straight into the sea (Kanahura Maldives/PA)

© Press Association 2018

