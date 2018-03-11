This is what you should say to anyone without a mum on Mother's Day

Not having someone to shower with cards and gifts on March 11 can be really tough-going, but there are things you can do to make it better.

Putting aside all notions of Mothering Sunday simply being a marketing ploy, it’s a once-yearly chance say thank you to one of the most important women in your life.

Gestures don’t have to be grand. A great big hug and a hand-written card can mean just as much as a slap-up dinner or fancy spa day. Sometimes even more.

But for those who don’t have a mum any more, it can be one of the toughest days of the year.

As anyone who’s lost a parent knows, as much as it’s important to remember them, the grey cloud of sadness that surrounds the fact they’re no longer here doesn’t really go away. The heartache eases as the years go by, but the melancholy remains forever.

So, if you find yourself panic-buying flowers and getting lost in a Mother’s Day moment, spare a thought for those who have lost – and help them to have a happier day…

Acknowledge the day

It doesn’t need to be an elephant in the room. Everyone without a mum knows how important Mother’s Day is. More so, in fact. Give them an extra hug or send them a text to let them know you’re thinking of them.

Be more aware



“Perhaps your relationship with your mum isn’t easy and you want to tell your friend about some biting words or unreasonable demands. Spare your drama for another day – there’s no need to say anything about it on the day,” says life coach and author of How To Be Selfish, Olga Levancuka.



Make plans

If your day doesn’t involve pampering or wining and dining your mum, why not make plans with the person who’s lost theirs? Staying busy is the key to staying sane, quite often. You could suggest a bit of escapism at the cinema, a big old country walk, or a lovely pub lunch with a toast to absent friends.



Don’t say, ‘It will get better’



“On this specific day, there will be renewed feelings of grief,” says Levancuka. “It will never be a day filled with excitement and celebration for anyone bereaved. Acknowledge that your friend may be reliving their loss, and don’t say things like, ‘It will get better’, or, ‘You’re lucky you spent so much time together before you lost her’. Losing a mother is a significant loss, no matter how old the person is when it occurs. Asking them to feel gratitude will not cancel out the sadness they feel.”

Don’t say anything, just listen



“People get hung up on what they should say, but that’s not the point,” adds Levancuka. “The grieving person needs someone to listen. Ask them how they feel and if they want to share anything with you. Just sit with your friend and let them cry or reminisce.”

Let it remind you how lucky you are

We’re almost all guilty of taking our mums for granted. Realising how difficult a day like this can be for someone you know, can remind you how lucky you are. Hold on to that. Make an effort to buy that card, book in a visit or say, ‘I love you’. They won’t always be there, and one day, you’ll be glad you made the effort while you could.

