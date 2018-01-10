Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Reese Witherspoon are all into this self-help book in a big way

The A-list crowd are buzzing about a cult new book called Self-Care for the Real World.

Call it the Mossy effect, but when Kate Moss tells us something is cool, it’s pretty much a given that we’ll want to get behind it.

But instead of rushing out buy tassled boots, skinny jeans or an Alexander McQueen handbag, this time Miss Moss has us all clambering to our local bookstores pick up – brace yourselves – a self-help manual.

Yes, you read that right, the queen of fashion parties and late nights is reportedly getting into wellbeing in a big way for 2018.

The supermodel has revealed that she’s hooked on straight-talking self-help guide ‘Self-Care for the Real World’, admitting: “I want to give this book to everyone I know!”

The no-nonsense manual, written by sisters Nadia Narain and Katia Narain Phillips is basically a common sense guide for learning to do less for other people and more for yourself.

The sisters have worked in wellness for a combined 46 years, through yoga, massage, healing and food. Nadia is a private yoga instructor to the stars while sister Katia runs Nectar Cafe, a trendy veggie eatery in London.

The pair have used a lifetime’s worth of experience in pleasing other people to share their advice on how to achieve a better work/life balance. The idea is that you pick up small, achievable steps you can employ to start caring for yourself, rather than burning out while trying to help others to feel their best.

Full of advice to bust stress and beat anxiety, the book covers everything from cognitive-behavioral therapy practices to improve mental health to fostering a positive body image and relationship with social media. There are also loads of healthy and nutritious recipes to bolster a more loving attitude towards your body and mind.

Kate isn’t the only celebrity that’s raving about the Narain sisters’ method, and – judging from the superlatives on the book’s jacket – pretty much everyone in Hollywood has a copy of this on their bedside table. Sienna Miller has praised it for being “sane, smart and deeply wise,” while Reese Witherspoon called it “a manual for everyone about real health from the inside out”.

Lily Cole, Daisy Lowe and Jools Oliver are all said to be devotees too – Jools described the book as a “lovely, warm hug”, admitting that she’s already read it twice over.

Given that self-care is set to be the buzzword of 2018, we’re not surprised it’s making a huge buzz on the A-list circuit with busy celebs.

It’s great news for us mere mortals too because this is one celebrity ‘It’ item that won’t break the bank. At £16.99 a copy, that’s basically the price of a round of drinks at the pub or a week’s worth of Starbucks coffees.

So what are you waiting for? Block off some time to huddle under a blanket, switch off your phone and get stuck in. You’ll be living by Mossy’s new mantra in no time.

