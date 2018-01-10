Just the tonic: 4 cocktail recipes with 'medicinal benefits'

A little of what you fancy from the cocktail cabinet could actually do you some 'good' - enjoyed with a large pinch of salt, of course.

If you’re thirsty for some cutting-edge cocktails and love the idea of mixology with ‘medicinal’ purposes, then a new book inspired by the original purpose of cocktails as therapeutic tonics is just the ticket (or should we say, cure).

Doctor’s Orders, by award-winning drinks consultants, Chris Edwards and Dave Tregenza, features the best drinks to “wield the power to soothe and restore”. Of course, while the recipes have suggested benefits, the authors point out that they’re just a fun guide and should be taken as so…

Want to raid the grown-up ‘medicine’ cabinet? Here are four ‘curing’ cocktails from Doctor’s Orders…

1. First Aid Box

(Giles Christopher/PA)



Doctor’s Orders: Energy, antiseptic, cold clearer

Vitamins & minerals: Potassium, niacin, magnesium, vitamin E, calcium, zinc

Style/tasting Notes: Marzipan, vanilla, flowery smoke, liquorice flavours

Glass/vessel: First-aid box, takeaway cup

Perfect serve: Patron XO Cafe Tequila, Ron Atlantico Private Cask Rum

Ingredients: 25ml vanilla-infused white rum or vanilla flavoured rum, 25ml coffee-flavoured tequila, 50ml espresso, 20ml white chocolate syrup or chocolate sauce, 50ml soy milk

Method: If making the infused rum, add one split vanilla pod to a 70cl bottle of white rum. Leave to infuse for one day, shaking regularly. Makes enough for 14 drinks.

Add all the ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake very hard then single strain into a takeaway cup with no ice.

Garnish: Grated tonka bean (if desired)

2. Tiger’s Milk

(Giles Christopher/PA)



Doctor’s Orders: Hydration, digestion

Vitamins & minerals: vitamins A and C, potassium, calcium

Style/tasting notes: Acidic Bloody Mary, salty and sour

Glass/vessel: Highball

Perfect serve: Pisco El Gobernador

Ingredients: 50ml pisco, 30ml pink grapefruit juice, 25ml fresh lime juice, 100ml, clarified tomato juice or good quality tomato juice, 1/4 red chilli (finely chopped), large pinch sea salt and cracked black pepper, two large pinches coriander (one for garnish), one thumb finely chopped ginger (3/4 inside the drink, 1/4 for garnish)

Method: If making fresh tomato juice, using a juice extractor, juice 5kg tomatoes. Add 100ml of lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Strain through a muslin and store the juice in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Add all the ingredients except the coriander and ginger to a shaker filled with ice and rock the mix (do not shake). Pour into a highball filled with ice. Add one large pinch of coriander and 3/4 of the finely chopped ginger to the glass and disperse evenly. Top with ice if needed.

Garnish: Coriander, fresh ginger, fresh mint sprig (if desired)

3. Cherry Popper

(Giles Christopher/PA)



Doctor’s Orders: Repair cells, warmth

Vitamins & minerals: Antioxidant

Style/tasting notes: A sweet smooth Manhattan, cherry flavours

Glass/vessel: Nick and Nora or a coupe

Perfect serve: Smooth Ambler Old Scout Bourbon, Antica, Formula Carpano Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino

Ingredients: 40ml aged bourbon infused with fresh cherry, 15ml sweet vermouth, 10ml Maraschino, three drops cherry bitters, orange peel

Method: Slice 12 fresh cherries and add to a storage jar with a 70cl bottle of aged bourbon. Leave to infuse for at least two days before straining. Keep cherries for special cocktails (muddling) or garnishing drinks. Makes enough for 14 drinks.

Stir all the ingredients in a stirring glass with ice until chilled before straining into a frozen glass. Twist the orange peel over the drink before rimming the glass with the peel.

Garnish: Fresh, chilled cherry on rim (if desired)

4. Little Miss Sunshine

(Giles Christopher/PA)



Doctor’s Orders: Hangover cure, sunshine glow

Vitamins & minerals: Vitamins A, B6, C and K, biotin, phosphorus

Style/tasting notes: Cleansing, yellow tomato Bloody Mary, sweet and juicy

Glass/vessel: Crystal highball

Perfect serve: Whitley Neill Dry Gin, The Bitter Truth Celery Bitters

Ingredients: 50ml dry gin, 100ml yellow tomato juice (or ordinary tomato juice

for a Little Miss Sunset), 10ml elderflower cordial, 5ml balsamic vinegar, 20ml yuzu dressing, 10ml green Tabasco, two large pinches sea salt, two large pinches cracked black pepper, three drops celery bitters

Method: Add all the ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Gently roll and rock the shaker to mix the drink without diluting the ice. Once chilled, single strain the mixture into an ice-filled crystal highball.

Garnish: Fresh herbs and cress (if desired)

(Giles Christopher/PA)



Recipes extracted from Doctor’s Orders: Over 50 Inventive Cocktails To Cure, Revive And Enliven by Chris Edwards & Dave Tregenza is published by Hardie Grant, priced £10. Available now.

© Press Association 2018