Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged! Here's what she might be doing to prep for her wedding

From clean sleeping to glow-enhancing foods, here's how we imagine Gwynnie will be getting her Goop on ahead of the big day.

After months of speculation, actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she is engaged to TV producer Brad Falchuk.

Announcing her engagement in a joint statement to Good Morning America, Gwyneth said she was excited to be exploring the “soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities” of marriage, four years after she described her split with Coldplay’s Chris Martin as a “conscious uncoupling”.

The Oscar-winning actress has been dating Falchuk for around two years, having originally met when she starred in TV series Glee, which he co-created.

With her effortless, laid-back Californian vibe and ultra-lean physique, at 45, Gwyneth has a body that most brides would kill for – but it’s no secret she works hard to maintain it.

So how exactly does one of the most beautiful and healthy women in Hollywood prep for one of the biggest days of her life? Here’s how we imagine Gwyneth will be gearing up for her nuptials…

Toning up with the Tracy Anderson Method

When it comes to keeping in shape, Gwyneth turns to cult trainer-to-the-stars Tracy Anderson and her famous ‘Method’ workouts. On her website Goop, Gwyneth praised the personal trainer for kicking her “formerly sagging a** into shape”.

“I’ve been a Tracy Anderson fanatic for over a decade, I’m an investor in her company, so yeah, I go every morning,” Gwyneth told Women’s Health. “I drop the kids at school, work out, go to work.”

Tracy’s routines are built on repetitive movements, which use body resistance and light hand weights to fatigue muscle groups without bulking them up.

Each of her workouts target unique trouble spots – from abs and arms to thighs and glutes – making it the perfect, full-body burn for any bride who wants to look killer in their wedding dress.

Getting a radiant glow with food

Gwyneth knows that when it comes to upping the wattage on your skin, it’s all about loading up on beautifying foods. According to her cookbooks (she’s launched four already) her favorite glow-boosting eats include bone broth, antioxidant-packed berries, and (brace yourself…) mushroom smoothies.

Cleansing her body with a detox

Gwyneth is notoriously virtuous when it comes to her diet, and on her website Goop, she says a regular detox diet can flush the body of chemicals and give your digestive system a breather. “While it’s true that our bodies are great at detoxing on their own, it’s also true that these days, our environment and food system is overloaded with toxic and synthetic chemicals, making it tough for our systems to keep up,” writes Gwyneth.

“The rules are simple (but tough),” she says. “Just say no to: alcohol, caffeine, added sugar, gluten, dairy, soy, corn, and nightshades (white, blue, red, and yellow potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant).”

So what can you have? A glass of water, herbal tea, a smoothie, nuts and soup.

A typical day on the seven-day detox involves a glass of lemon water and a juice in the morning, soup for lunch, a snack of rice cakes and almond butter, and a buckwheat salad for dinner.

Upping her hydration with Himalayan sea salt water

If there’s one rule Gwyneth lives by, it’s drinking enough water. When she wants to up her hydration for super dewy skin, she sprinkles a secret weapon into her cup.

“I drink so much water and always have, but I’m always dehydrated,” Gwyneth told ELLE magazine. “I’ve been doing research about mineralizing water and adding Himalayan sea salt to it to help with absorption. It doesn’t taste amazing, but it really mineralizes the water and makes a big difference.”

Getting rid of the signs of fatigue with clean sleeping

To keep her cool when wedding planning gets too much, Gwyneth will be making sure she gets an early night. According to the actress, if you’ve hit midlife and are finding yourself irritable, anxious or stressed, the issue might be because you’re not getting enough good quality sleep at night.

“The lifestyle I lead is based not just on clean eating, but also on clean sleeping: at least seven or eight hours of good quality sleep — and ideally even 10,” she wrote in a post on Goop.

“Sleep plays such a powerful role in determining your appetite and energy levels that I believe it should be your first priority — even before you think about your diet.”

But (thankfully) it’s not all juice cleanses and raw nuts…

Gwyneth might seem like an intimidating bastion of health, but it turns out she’s just like you and me. Why? Because she knows that being happy is all about moderation – especially when it comes to allowing yourself a glass of vino after a long day.

“I often have a glass of red wine in the evening and smoke a cigarette on a Saturday. I love those moments because they are just the right amount of naughty,” she told The Telegraph.

“That balance keeps you vibrant. You have to live your life, after all,” she added.

