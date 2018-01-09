7 international festivals to blow your mind in 2018

Expand your mind, relax and have fun at these colourful events.

From the sublime to the downright bizarre, there are hundreds of festivals worldwide that could inspire your next adventure.

You may never have heard of some of these celebrations, but don’t let that put you off. A festival-themed holiday offers the opportunity to not only sample a new culture, but also have fun at the same time.

Here are seven unmissable festivals that should be on your radar for 2018.

1. Snow and Ice Festival

Where: Harbin, China

When: On now; ends February

The annual Snow and Ice Festival features a grand opening ceremony with fireworks and ice lanterns, but the main attraction is the extraordinary (and bizarre) sculptures on show. If you’re feeling adventurous you can also go skiing, sledding, swimming (!), fishing or, er, get married.

2. Holi Festival

Where: India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other Hindu regions

When: March 2

Holi, or the Festival of Colour, celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring. And what better way to celebrate than by throwing coloured dye at your friends and relatives? It’s a vast, fun and free event.

3. Lantern Festival

Where: Pingxi, Taiwan

When: March 2

Dating back to the Xing Dynasty, this festival began when local wardens would light ‘fire balloons’ to notify hiding villagers that their town was safe from invading marauders. Now every year the sky is ablaze with hundreds of thousands of paper lanterns as a symbol of hope and safety, a phenomenal sight, visitors are encouraged to get involved and bring their own lanterns to release.

4. The Fallas

Where: Valencia, Spain

When: Mid-March

The event was given the status of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. For an entire week, enormous colourful statues and sculptures invade the streets and squares of Valencia. The themes range from the politically poignant, to comedy and pop-culture references. On the last evening of the festival all the statues are burnt on a huge bonfire. Picture the end of Wicker Man, but without the wicker. A bizarre and different way to discover the city and its quirky traditions.

5. Songkran Water Festival

Where: Thailand

When: April 13-15

Thailand’s wet and wild New Year festivities mark the start of a new solar cycle in the Buddhist calendar. Three days of water fights and all-round revelry ensue. Expect to see young kids with Super Soakers roaming the streets or wielding buckets of water from the back of a pick-up truck – and be warned, they like to aim for tourists.

6. Lake of Stars

Where: Lake Malawi, Malawi

When: September 28-30

Inspired by the beautiful country he discovered on his Gap Year, English student Will Jameson set up a music and culture festival on the shores of Lake Malawi 10 years ago, boosting tourism to the area as well as the profile of African artists in Europe. Set against a backdrop of crystal waters and white sands, the Lake of Stars festival features top music acts from around the world. Banging beats, a worthy cause and beautiful beaches – what’s not to like?

7. Black-Necked Crane Festival

Where: Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan

When: November 11

Every year the usually quiet village of Gangtey erupts in celebration of the annual migration of the rare black-necked crane to the area. The appearance of this bird, the remoteness of the area and the special significance of the festival for this small community of people, make it a unique festival experience. One for every intrepid traveller’s bucket list.

