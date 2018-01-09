Ask a counsellor: Drinking has ruined my relationship - how can I fix it?

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective on a man who wants to win his girlfriend back by quitting booze.

The problem…

“I’ve been with my girlfriend for seven years and we’re both divorced. I’ve battled with bouts of depression and drinking which put a strain on our relationship, and we decided I had to quit the booze or risk losing her.

I stopped drinking straight away, but then, when she was at a friend’s wedding, I started again because I was anxious and afraid that she might meet someone there.

I said I’d get help for it, but I didn’t. I’m not one for opening up about my problems. So, for Dutch courage, I took a drink to help myself open up, but as I hadn’t eaten that day due to stress, that didn’t exactly go to plan.

Now she has ended the relationship due to the lies I’ve told and she says there’s no going back.

I’ve told her that I’m going to go to a local support group, but that doesn’t seem to be changing her mind. Please help me.”

Fiona says…

Not opening up about your problems has got you to where you are now – but you’ve made a start by writing to me.

If it was your girlfriend writing to me, I’d be telling her that someone who persistently lies to her, distrusts her and drinks to excess isn’t a good bet for a long-term relationship.

You’ve told her you’re going to do something before, so telling her you’re “going” to do something again doesn’t give her much faith that you will.

Alcoholics Anonymous has a Helpline you can reach on a daily basis. Go online or call 0800 9177 650, where you will find the support you need to change the way you think about drinking,

Your girlfriend has three children she is responsible for – she won’t want to bring them up around someone who lies and drinks to excess.

You will need to change not just your drinking habits, but also the way you think about life in general, if you’re going to stand a chance of winning her back.

“Dutch courage” doesn’t work and as for your depression, alcohol will only make this worse.

Talk to your doctor as well as a support group; maybe consider asking for a referral to a psychotherapist who could help you with confidence issues. Once you have started down this road, then approach your girlfriend and see if she will consider her ultimatum.

She is more likely to be receptive if you can prove you’ve done something to help yourself but, if she’s not, that doesn’t mean you should stop working at this.

Whilst you owe it to her to try and turn your life around, more importantly, you owe it to yourself, too.

You will never be the person you’re meant to be whilst you rely on alcohol to alter your moods and outlook.

