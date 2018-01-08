Ed Sheeran carries ketchup with him everywhere - why is it so addictive?

Do you put the red stuff on everything too?

It turns out Ed Sheeran is so partial to red sauce that his tour team have to carry a bottle of it at all times, so the singer is never caught short – no matter how fancy the restaurant he might be eating in.

“Ed’s made no secret of his Heinz Ketchup obsession and has run out of patience with going to places that don’t serve it while he’s touring,” a source has said. “He’s made it a duty of key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes, so he can have it with everything, from his morning sausage butty to upmarket dinners.”

The 26-year-old even has a tattoo of the condiment, but why is it so addictive?

The original Heinz Tomato Ketchup was launched in 1886 and contains a bright red blend of tomatoes, vinegar, salt, spices, herb extracts (including celery) and sugar.

There are no artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or thickeners in it, and it’s even vegan friendly. And yet, whether it’s kids eating fish fingers, adults scoffing chips, fry-ups in greasy spoons or burgers in buns, ketchup (Heinz or otherwise) is not only desired, it’s a necessary requirement.

I want someone to love me as much as @edsheeran loves #ketchup. 😩 — AsWeRoam (@DIAKTWWD) December 28, 2017

Then there are the types who take eating ketchup to the next level – those who add it to scrambled eggs, pizza and spaghetti Bolognese, or snack on ‘ketchup sandwiches’.

It causes arguments, like over the best way to store it:

And when it is acceptable, rather than insulting, to use it:

#TomatoSauce #Ketchup has no place on 99.9% of food. My heart💔, when my niece put tomato sauce on a lovingly prepared, creamy chicken pasta meal.😷 — Afro-Melanin (@SueFay1) December 27, 2017

Here is a bad opinion: I love #ketchup on my steak. — 3dollAR Corn (@3dollarC) December 27, 2017

Then, you have to pick a side when it comes to applying your ketchup:

It’s a minefield of passionate opinion and debate, and arguably, that’s largely down to its sugar content. The suggestion has long been that ketchup has us in its grip because of how sweet it is (on average, a 100g bottle of tomato sauce has 22g of sugar in it), so actually, your ketchup addiction might in fact be a sugar one.

However, that doesn’t account for the fact we always seem to reach for the red stuff when barbecue and sweet chilli sauces come packed with sugar too.

For this, you can blame your palate, which is always seeking out the best balance of flavours in terms of sweetness, sourness, bitterness, saltiness and umami (ultimate savouriness). Ketchup just happens to tick all five taste boxes – and that’s why it’s hard not to love.

