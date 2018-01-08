5 photography holidays you need to book in 2018

Anyone can be a photographer thanks to mobile phone technology, but if you really want to get creative with your images, nothing beats a good old-fashioned camera.

Whether you use a simple compact or a fancy SLR, there’s no better way to document your travels. And if you want to learn while on the road, a photography holiday is the obvious solution.

Aimed at amateurs right through to seasoned pros, these excellent holidays should be in your frame for 2018.

1. The wildlife masterclass

Where: Antarctica

(Chris Packham/PA)

Get three photographers for the price of one on this epic Antarctic charter, which promises excellent wildlife opportunities, entertaining lectures and lots of laughs along the way. Paul Goldstein, Mark Carwardine and Chris Packham are all presenters, conservationists, authors, photographers – and good friends. There’ll be joining forces on the RCGS Resolute, a luxury expedition ship recently purchased by One Ocean. As Chris Packham says: “You don’t have to go to the end of the world to take a great photo, but it helps.”

How: The 14-day Special Antarctica Photographic Charter costs from £8,799pp, excluding flights, and departs November 28. Visit exodus.co.uk

2. The surprising short haul wonder

Where: Sardinia

Sardinia: Land of Fairies & Giants Photography Holiday PHOTOGRAPHY TOUR ON SALE NOW *** Sardinia: Land of Fairies & Giants Photography Holiday ***Incredibly ancient sites, stunning beaches lapped by turquoise waves, eerie deserted villages and ominous-looking masked characters… A photography holiday in Sardinia is certainly an exciting adventure! The island, just of the west coast of Italy, also has a very photogenic capital in colourful Cagliari, lagoons with huge flocks of beautiful pink flamingos, and edgy partisan murals, all of which provide us with some magical photographic opportunities…Departure 2018Tour led by Renato Granieri (www.renatogranieri.com) Posted by Photography Holidays on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

It’s best known for its sumptuous stretches of sand, but this Italian island also offers a range of photographic opportunities – from rose pink sunsets dipping into flamingo-filled lagoons, to ancient ruins and folkloric masked characters. Tour leader Renato Granieri has clocked up numerous awards, including a medal in this year’s prestigious European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. A Sardinian native, he’s well placed to share stories about the cultural and natural history of this surprisingly under-explored island.

How: The 9-day Sardinia: Land of Fairies & Giants costs from £1,799pp, excluding flights, with departures in May and October. Visit photography-holidays.co.uk

3. The assault on all senses

Where: India

A post shared by Steve Davey | Photography (@stevedaveyphoto) on Oct 26, 2016 at 6:08am PDT

A regular contributor to Wanderlust magazine, photojournalist Steve Davey understands what it takes to get a good editorial image. His pictures always tell a story and he aims to share that skill. Along with plenty of instruction, there’s also ample time to relax on these breaks. This year, Steve is offering several departures including one to India exploring erotic temples, the Taj Mahal and Holi celebrations.

How: The 15-day Impressions of India tour costs from £1,795pp, excluding flights, and departs February 26. Visit bettertravelphotography.com

4. The sophisticated city option

Where: Vienna

Baroque streetscapes and imperial palaces set the stage for Vienna's artistic and musical masterpieces alongside its… Posted by Tatra Photography on Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Although perhaps not the first choice for most, cities present many possibilities for creative photography. Filled with art and grand architecture, Austria’s capital is a very pleasing model, and this short workshop makes the most of mastering urban techniques. Nikon ambassador Jeremy Walker leads the trip and guarantees one-to-one tuition in the small seven-person group.

How: The 4-day Imperial City Vienna tour costs from £949pp, including flights, and departs September 13. Visit tatraphotographyworkshop.com

5. The blow-your-mind landscapes

Where: Iceland

Nature is at it’s most spectacular in Iceland, a dream destination for aspiring landscape photographers. Escaping the growing crowds of Reykjavik, this trip heads to the mesmerising north in winter, where other-worldly lava formations and frozen waterfalls form natural compositions. And if you’re lucky, there might even be an opportunity to see the Northern Lights!

How: The 6-day North Iceland – Northern Lights, Waterfalls & Game of Thrones trip costs from £2,700pp, excluding flights, with departures in January and February. Visit wildphotographyholidays.com

© Press Association 2018