Today is the busiest day of the year for booking holidays: 5 reasons to visit Cape Verde this winter

Mid-haul holidays are on the up - and the African archipelago is the perfect distance away.

Dubbed ‘Sunshine Saturday’, today is set to be the busiest day of the year for booking holidays. And no wonder – Christmas is over and we have a long, cold, drizzly stretch ahead of us until summer.

Travel company TUI are predicting that January 6 will see nearly a million people search for a holiday on their website and in shops. They reckon there will be a rise in mid-haul holiday bookings – with Montenegro and Turkey expected to prove popular.

Catching some winter rays doesn’t necessarily mean sitting on a plane for 13 hours or having to endure an annoying stop over; a mid-haul flight of three to six hours can take you to a sunny climate with plenty more to offer than just a week on a beach.

One hot spot prediction is Cape Verde, an archipelago of 10 islands 350 miles off the coast of Senegal in the Atlantic. Here’s why:

1. It’s easier to get there than you might think

Many winter sun destinations involve spending the first few days of your holiday dealing with jet lag but Cape Verde is only a five to six hour flight from the UK, with a one hour time difference. TUI, Thomas Cook and Portugal’s national airline TAP offer direct flights from various UK airports to Sal and Boa Vista. For access to other islands, the easiest way is to fly with local carrier TACV (between 20-50 minutes depending on where you’re going).

Most of the islands have their own airports and, strangely, getting around by boat isn’t that usual, except between São Vicente to Santo Antão (three times a day), and Fogo and Brava (once a day), where there are no flight alternatives.

2. It has year-round sun and next to no rain

It actually doesn’t matter what time of year you visit one of the Cape Verde islands, because the temperatures range from a balmy 23 degrees Celcius to a balmy 30 degrees year round. It isn’t too humid and although technically a tropical climate, the ‘wet season’ only sees 180mm of rain over the three months. Sal, one of the main tourist islands, only had two days of rain last year.

3. The long, empty beaches and crystal clear water

With 600 miles of coastline across Cape Verde, there is a lot to choose from. Even along stretches lined with hotels, the beaches are quiet and clean, with turquoise water lapping the shore. And if you explore a little off the beaten track you’re likely to find a stretch of sand to yourself, as paradisiacal as any beach in Thailand or the Maldives.

4. Every island is surprisingly different

Considering they aren’t that far apart, each island has quite a different landscape – ranging from flat, arid deserts, to mountains and lush forests. The barren island of Sal, with its salt flats and pretty town of Santa Maria, may have the liveliest tourist scene, but that doesn’t mean it’s built up or busy in the slightest.

Santiago, the biggest of the islands and home to the Cape Verde capital, Praia, is diverse in landscape with beaches, mountains and fertile valleys and has the most African influence, culture-wise. Boa Vista, meanwhile, sports white sand dunes and remote beaches.

Islands less discovered by tourists include Fogo, famous for its vineyards and local wine, as well as the live volcano which travellers can climb to spend a night at the top.

Santo Antão, the second largest island, is considered one of the most beautiful; mountainous with rich vegetation, it has steep, green valleys where sugar cane and fruit grow.

São Vicente is where you’ll see evidence of British colonial history and the biggest celebrations for Mardi Gras, while São Nicolau is pristine and unspoilt, suited to hikers and adventurous travellers. Brava, named ‘the island of flowers’, is tiny and mountainous, Maio has sleepy towns and stunning beaches, and finally, Santa Luzia is completely uninhabited.

5. High winds mean conditions are perfect for watersports

Aside from keeping you a little cooler as you fry on the beach, winds from November to May make the islands of Sal, Boa Vista and São Vicente kitesurfing and windsurfing destinations, regularly hosting championships. The wind ranges from 18 to 22 knots which can be tricky for beginners but perfect for intermediate and advanced levels. Head to Kite Beach on the island of Sal to see kitesurfers in action.

How to get there

TUI

Seven night holidays to Boa Vista, staying at the 5T ClubHotel RIU Karamboa on an all-inclusive basis, cost from £859 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing and includes transfers and flights departing from Gatwick on December 5 2018. To book go to tui.co.uk, or visit your local TUI holiday store.

Cape Verde Experience

The company offer a wide range of holidays and flights to seven of the ten islands of Cape Verde with seven night packages at the Hilton Cabo Verde Resort from £1199pp. This includes flights in December 2018, 20kg baggage allowance, UK airport lounge, private transfers, breakfast and visas. Fly from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow. Call 01489 866 969, or visit capeverde.co.uk



© Press Association 2018