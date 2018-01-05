The Alta Badia ski resort has come up with a way to enjoy the pistes in peace and quiet - here's how

How to ski in the Italian Dolomites without the crowds.

Empty pistes with powder snow are every skier’s fantasy – but all too rare a reality.

In the Alta Badia ski area in the Dolomites though, they’ve come up with an ingenious – and affordable – way to make this dream come true.

And what’s more, you’ll also enjoy a huge slap-up breakfast set against a stunning backdrop.

So, they close the resort?

No, you ski before the lifts open in the morning!

Wait, I don’t have to walk up the mountain do I?

Thankfully, no.

The snowcat is a warm, if bumpy, ride (Lisa Mitchell/PA)

A snowcat, the caterpillar-tracked machine which usually prepares the slopes, takes you up the mountain in the dark.

Setting off between 7am and 7.30am from the village of San Cassiano, hitching a ride in it is an adventure in itself.

You have to cling onto hangers on the roof of its heated cabin as it ploughs up red run gradients.

The dawn breaking over the Dolomites is a stunning sight (Alta Badia Tourist Board/PA)

The snowcat is owned by Las Vegas Lodge which sits at the top of one of the Alta Badia peaks, slap in the middle of the ski area.

If there are only a few of you, the lodge will send four-seater Ski-Doos to bring you up from the village.

Layer up though – the 20-minute ride can be chilly before dawn.

A stop for coffee

The Las Vegas Lodge – a large traditional wooden chalet – and its colourful owner Ulli await you at 2,011 metres.

The Las Vegas Lodge just after dawn as the daylight comes over the Dolomites (Lisa Mitchell/PA)

Tuck into an Italian breakfast spread while gazing through the dining room window at superb views of dawn breaking over the famous crags of the Dolomites.

Choose from a buffet of fresh fruit, Danish pastries, local cheese and ham, granola bars and cereals – followed by Italian coffee and juice, along with eggs cooked however you like them. I added speck, the cured mountain ham the region is famous for, to my omelette.

But we’re here to ski

Set off at 8am and you have at least an hour and a half before mere mortals in the valley can take the lifts up the mountain.

Lisa enjoys the slopes to herself after breakfast at the Las Vegas (Lisa Mitchell/PA)

Four blue level runs and two reds lead off from the Las Vegas’s terrace. Push off from the top of the La Fraina piste and you’ll cut through the overnight powder leaving the first tracks.

It’s wonderful to stop and enjoy the silence of being alone on the mountain before leaving the crags behind and beginning the descent to the valley. Cutting from the red run onto a blue takes you through pine-scented forest, as birds swoop in front of you.

How difficult is the skiing?

It is fantastic skiing for intermediates and there are easy blue runs down from Las Vegas. Non-skiers can come up to experience the dawn view and a leisurely breakfast, before taking lifts down to the resorts of La Villa and San Cassiano.

How do I book?

The trip is available daily and costs €28 (£24) per person and available for 10 people.

Book direct with the Las Vegas (lasvegasonline.it; 00 39 0471 840138). For more information, see altabadia.org.

© Press Association 2018