Quiz: What type of January person are you?

5th Jan 18 | Lifestyle

It might not be exact science, but it'll do.

Woman sleeping on sofa in living room, book covering face

Christmas is a uniting time, with people joining to share in the festive spirit. But that is now a distant memory, and January doesn’t give everyone quite the same fuzzy feeling of togetherness.

People tend to split off into different camps in the New Year. Some people decide that it’s reinvention time, and take on resolutions like hitting up the gym regularly or quitting booze for the month.

Others are more likely to dive onto the sofa and not reappear from under a blanket for weeks, and then of course there are those who are partying like it’s still December.

This begs the question: what type of January person are you? Take our personality quiz to find out how the first month of 2018 is looking for you.

