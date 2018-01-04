Quiz: Where should you go on holiday this January?

January is a notoriously tough month, there’s no two ways about it.

But there’s no point moping about. Here’s an excellent idea for you: why not plan a last-minute trip to get you out of the start-of-the-year rut?

Now that you’ve made the tricky decision to go away (or at least fantasise about it), all you need to do is pick a location. Luckily, we’ve developed a series of very (read: not very) scientific questions for you to answer, which will tell you where you should be planning your trip to.

