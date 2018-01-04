Video: A 5-step New Year's cardio workout for fat loss this January

4th Jan 18 | Lifestyle

Skip the gym and make gains at home with these simple but effective cardio moves.

Muscular woman doing stretching workout on exercise mat

One of the worst things about the New Year – aside from the rain, drizzle and general sense of impending doom – is the fact that the gym suddenly gets more crowded than a train at rush hour.

What with the overcrowded changing rooms, queues for equipment, and general throng of amateurs invading your personal space, regular gym goers don’t have it easy in January.

Don’t panic, though. We’ve partnered with Mila Lazar, the head of HIIT at boutique London gym Another_Space to create a simple but effective cardio sequence you can do at home, away from the New Year’s resolution gym rush.

These moves will put fire in your core, give you abs of steel, help you to pack on lean muscle and beat the dreaded New Year’s bloat.

Feel free to blast this five-minute workout on repeat until the gym clears out in February.

© Press Association 2018

