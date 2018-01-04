Here's how to transform your home with 2018's trendiest colour - Ultra Violet

With the colour purple set to rule, Gabrielle Fagan asks three decor experts how to make best use of this daring shade.

Surely one of the grandest hues on the colour wheel, with its associations with royalty, wizardry and luxury, purple is the hot shade for 2018.

Ever since colour gurus Pantone announced Ultra Violet – their interpretation of the shade made from a combination of blue and red tones – as their new Colour of the Year, there’s been a virtual avalanche of homeware and accessories in plummy shades.

This powerful colour is definitely not for faint-hearted decoristas, or those who think daring is moving from white to a pale shade of grey. Even Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone’s executive director, describes Ultra Violet as a “dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade”.

But used cleverly, it can look pretty as well as punchy – you just need to get the dose right!

Here, three decor experts reveal how to enjoy a full-blown purple passion, ‘flirt’ with quirky purple accents, or ‘double date’ by blending blue and purple…

Go full-on passion for purple

Sophie Robinson makes purple rock in her living room, with windows dressed with Sorana Violet fabric curtains, from £180, Hillarys, complemented by purple upholstered furniture, touches of lilac, coral, rose and indigo, plus pops of neon pink and acid green (Hillarys/PA)

“Ultra Violet has already sent shock waves through the interior design fraternity,” says Sophie Robinson, interior designer and former judge on BBC’s The Great Interior Design Challenge, whose living room reflects her enthusiasm for purple.

“It’s a real Marmite colour, people either love it or hate it, but I’m a purple lover. I adore its intensity and vibrancy. It’s a really uplifting, feel-good colour and I can’t wait to see it popping up in the best dressed interiors.

“My advice,” Sophie adds, “leave behind all thoughts of Cadbury Cream Eggs, Barney the Dinosaur and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in all his purple velvet suited glory, and embrace the new power of purple.”

Sorana Violet curtain fabric from the Indigo Garden collection, from £180, Hillarys (Hillarys/PA)

“Don’t be tempted to simply paint a feature wall in Ultra Violet and leave it at that,” she urges. “Instead, keep walls neutral and let soft furnishings do the work for you. If you’re using florals, mix them with geometrics for a more interesting look and do something unexpected.

“For me, a pop of neon colour for a cushion and candles lifted my living room scheme. The great thing about Ultra Violet is that it can hold its own with a diverse range of colours. It can act as a dark foil for acid brights, a cool partner for hot hues, and a safe anchor for delicate pastels.”

Flirt with punchy purple accents

These three photographic ‘Violet’ prints, £58 each, are from Pixers, which also has a Violet Mountains Vinyl Wall Mural, £290 (top image) (Pixers/PA)

“This exciting choice for Colour of the Year works brilliantly in many different ways, for all different interior schemes,” enthuses Brian Woulfe, founder and managing director, Designed By Woulfe.

“If you’re brave, go hard on block colours and mix this vibrant hue with other visceral and stimulating colours in your home in a Mondrian style. This will give your space a stylish edge because this is a heady cocktail of punkish rebellion and regal opulence.

“Alternatively, intoxicating purple sits wonderfully with the popular grey, earthy tones which have dominated the interiors scene for so long. Alongside greys and ochre, purple tones are softened and can be seamlessly integrated to a pre-existing scheme,” Brian continues.

“Another great way to introduce a softer version of Ultra Violet is to opt for cashmere or wool soft furnishings in this punchy tone, or use the shade for silk or satin piping for an on-trend trim for cushions, curtains or armchairs.”

(L-R) Purple Alpaca Throw, currently reduced to £129.95 from £149.95, Annabel James; Wide Bedside Table in Purple, £375, Out There Interiors; Arthouse Star Studded Stag Head, RRP £100; Essence Velvet Cushion in Regal Purple & Moss, £34, The French Bedroom Company (Annabel James/Out There Interiors/Arthouse/The French Bedroom Company/PA)

Partner moody blues with purples

This Lunar Black Glass Dining Table with 4 Pica Chairs (also available in purple), currently reduced to £199.99 from £299.99, Furniture Choice, makes a dramatic statement against a deep purple wall (Furniture Choice/PA)

“Purple’s long been associated with spirituality, mystery and contemplation, and Ultra Violet is no exception,” says Hannah Thistlethwaite, textiles buyer, Heal’s.

“Inspired by the night sky, it’s full of possibilities. Pairing Ultra Violet with serene shades of blue could have an ethereal effect. For a luxurious take on the trend, I’d recommend sofas and armchairs in inky navy or midnight black, with amethyst cushions and throws to provide subtle pops of colour from the same palette,” Hannah adds.

“Finally, add a pendant light or a table lamp in soft copper to catch the light and add brightness to the overall look. So, while the psychedelic hue is certainly a statement, be bold, and you’ll reap the benefits of a space that is altogether other-worldly.”

(L-R) Marble Velvet Cushion, £95; Balmoral 3 Seater Sofa, currently reduced to £2559 from £3199, and Junction Table Lamp in Copper, reduced to £116 from £129, Heal’s; Purple paint, FTT-019 from the Film, Television & Theatre Collection, from £27 per litre in a wood & metal matt, gloss or eggshell finish, Mylands Paint (Heal’s/Mylands Paint/PA)

